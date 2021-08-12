Nashville Woman Arrested on Vehicular Homicide Charge for April Crash that Killed Her Passenger

Fatal crash investigators this afternoon arrested Mevelyn Wyatt, 21, of Nashville, on a grand jury indictment charging her with vehicular homicide by recklessness for an April 22 two-vehicle crash on Andrew Jackson Parkway at Tyler Drive that killed her passenger, Leander Collier IV, 18.

The investigation, led by Officer Russ Ward, shows that Wyatt was driving a Nissan Versa in excess of 70 mph in a 40 mph area while passing other vehicles in a continuous center turn lane on Andrew Jackson Parkway when she collided with a Kia Spectra. Collier, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was fatally injured. The two occupants of the Kia were not critically hurt.