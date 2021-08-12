Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Nashville Woman Arrested on Vehicular Homicide Charge for April Crash that Killed Her Passenger

Posted by 
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 4 days ago

Fatal crash investigators this afternoon arrested Mevelyn Wyatt, 21, of Nashville, on a grand jury indictment charging her with vehicular homicide by recklessness for an April 22 two-vehicle crash on Andrew Jackson Parkway at Tyler Drive that killed her passenger, Leander Collier IV, 18.

The investigation, led by Officer Russ Ward, shows that Wyatt was driving a Nissan Versa in excess of 70 mph in a 40 mph area while passing other vehicles in a continuous center turn lane on Andrew Jackson Parkway when she collided with a Kia Spectra. Collier, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was fatally injured. The two occupants of the Kia were not critically hurt.

Comments / 0

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

119
Followers
454
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicular Homicide#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Related
Missouri Statebransontrilakesnews.com

Woman killed in golf cart crash; husband arrested

A Fairfax, Missouri woman is dead and her husband has been arrested after an accident Friday at Black Oak Resort in Lampe, Missouri. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 57-year-old Lisa Ilsley of Fairfax, MO, was traveling in a golf cart driven by her husband, William Ilsley, 57, around 11:25 p.m. Friday, July 30, on the grounds of the Black Oak Resort.
San Leandro, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Passenger Killed; Driver Arrested In Horrific Early Saturday Morning 880 Off-Ramp Crash

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A passenger was killed and a driver injured and arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in an early Saturday morning solo crash on the Davis Street off-ramp of I-880 in San Leandro, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said it got calls reporting the crash at 2:57 a.m. Units arriving on scene located a silver Nissan Altima on its left side resting on the concrete retaining wall facing in a southerly direction. Just after 3:00 AM this morning, ACFD B04 E10, E13 & R24 were dispatched to a traffic collision at the Davis St...
Fairfield County, OHNBC4 Columbus

Man arrested, charged in Fairfield County homicide

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another arrested in a Fairfield County murder case. Sheriff Alex Lape said Tuesday that deputies responded about 7:45 p.m. Monday to a report of a shooting incident and domestic dispute in Richland Township. There they found three people who were injured, including two from gunshot wounds.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Woman arrested in connection to Clark Avenue homicide in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Clark Avenue in July 2021. Investigators said Amber Edwards has been charged with murder in the death of Charles Shavers, 43. She was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Camden, MEwabi.tv

Man who killed Camden woman in 2018 boat crash arrested again

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - A man from Massachusetts who hit and killed a Camden woman with his boat is now accused of driving drunk. Authorities say 46-year-old Jonathan Roberts was arrested Thursday night on I-295 in West Gardiner. He’s charged with operating under the influence and violating his conditions...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Driver sentenced for causing crash that killed passenger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A driver was sentenced to four years in prison for causing a crash that killed his passenger. Jacob Donathan also lost his driver's license for life. Donathan was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Poole Road in Colerain Township on April 1, 2019. He lost control near Springdale Road and struck a utility pole. Donathan was under the influence at the time of the crash.
Topeka, KSWIBW

Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says murder charges have been filed in a car accident that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old child. Kagay said Monday that Jhanae Alexus Tate has been charged with Murder in the 1st Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony; Involuntary Manslaughter while Driving Under the Influence; Aggravated Endangering a Child; 4 Counts of Aggravated Battery; Driving Under the Influence; Improper Child Restraint; and Failure to Maintain a Lane.
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Anchorage man arrested and charged in deadly crash that killed 23-year-old woman

An Anchorage man was arrested and formally charged Thursday following a deadly head-on collision that killed 23-year-old Shelbey Skondovitch in April. Vincent Henry Friday, 23, has been charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and violating conditions of release, according to court documents. A warrant for Friday’s arrest was issued by the Anchorage Superior Court following a grand jury indictment on July 27, according to a release from the Department of Law.
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Kent Police arrest man for killing woman in her home

Kent Police arrested a 33-year-old man for investigation of murder in the death of a 55-year-old woman found inside her residence at the Mar A Villa Mobile Home Park, 23810 30th Ave. S., on the West Hill. Detectives arrested the man, who is related to the woman, on Wednesday, Aug....
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Local man sent to prison for killing beloved teacher in horrific crash

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man is going to prison after killing a beloved second-grade teacher in a horrific crash last year. Jaydon Paul Hale, 21, received a seven- to 15-year prison sentence Monday after pleading guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter. Hale was behind the wheel of a car when he caused a three-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Rochelle Taylor along U.S. Highway 20 on April 18, 2020.
Whiteville, TNtbinewsroom.com

Three Arrested, Charged in Whiteville Homicide

WHITEVILLE – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, and the Whiteville Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals on murder charges. On Monday, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI agents joined...
Monroe, LAKNOE TV8

Monroe woman charged with negligent homicide

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Authorities have charged a woman with negligent homicide after a shooting was reported in Monroe. The incident happened on August 10, 2021. According to the Monroe Police Department, they were called to the 2900 block of Barrington Drive about a shooting. They say when they arrived at the scene, 25-year-old Jamonese Hutson was found inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck. MPD says Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy