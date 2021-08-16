Cancel
Airbnb (ABNB) Tops Q2 Estimates But Stock Slips on Delta Warning, Analysts Divided

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are down more than 2% in pre-open Friday after the company issued a warning that the Delta variant is hitting bookings. Airbnb reported Q2...

Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) reported earnings after the market closed on August 12. The company posted negative earnings per share of 11 cents. This blew away the negative 36 cents per share forecast by some analysts. The company also beat on revenue. In fact, Airbnb posted its first billion-dollar quarter. The $1.3 billion in revenue was over 15% higher than the previous quarter and 10% higher from the same quarter in 2019.

