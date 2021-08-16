Airbnb (ABNB) Tops Q2 Estimates But Stock Slips on Delta Warning, Analysts Divided

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.