Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Coronavirus Updates: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett backs university's vaccine mandate

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w54kC_0bQdvPSj00

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has denied a request to block Indiana University's vaccine mandate for students heading back to college.

Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, acted alone and did not refer the matter to the full court.

This marks the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on the legality of a mandate experts increasingly believe will combat the spread of COVID-19.

The move could signal that similar vaccine mandates will be upheld.

Here are more of today's headlines:

CDC panel votes to recommend booster shot for immunocompromised

The CDC's advisory panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised people.

The recommendation does not apply to those who have received the single-dose vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson.

Alabama family speaks out after boy, 12, hospitalized with COVID-19

An Alabama family's life was turned upside down when their 12-year-old son, a healthy, strong athlete, caught COVID-19 and landed in the hospital
struggling to breathe.

Brody Barnett, a seventh grader from Chilton County, and his family are speaking out to warn the public of the dangers of the delta variant.

5 key things to know about the delta variant

With the CDC estimating that the delta variant accounts for more than 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., scientists are still learning more about what makes this variant different from prior versions of the virus.

There are dozens of COVID-19 variants. Some emerge and quickly fade away. Others emerge and sweep the globe. The delta variant first emerged in India in December 2020 and quickly became the dominant strain there and then in the United Kingdom.

Now, experts say there's good news and bad news when it comes to this new variant.
Here's what we know now .

Father and son accused of using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to vacation in Hawaii

Investigators with the Hawaii Attorney General's office arrested a father and son on Sunday when they reportedly tried to use fake vaccination cards at a Hawaii airport.

The pair were arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu after flying there from California.

Mother, who is also cancer survivor, gets double lung transplant after COVID

A 52-year-old cancer survivor and mom in Illinois got a double lung transplant after a severe case of COVID-19 , despite being vaccinated.

A wife, mother and grandmother, she beat cancer and then battled through months of hospitalization after contracting COVID-19. She spoke Thursday from her hospital bed while recovering from a double lung transplant.

Bratlien said her battle with COVID started in late April, a month after she got the vaccine.

Expert shares equation that shows even a 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta variant

Earlier in the pandemic, experts had hoped if we can get 75% of Americans vaccinated, we can contain the coronavirus.

Thursday, we're at just over 50% vaccinated. But 75% is no longer enough. The Delta variant has changed the equation, literally. A professor of epidemiology at Boston University recently tweeted equations that explain why Delta has made it mathematically impossible to beat the virus now with just the vaccine.

FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for immunocompromised ahead of CDC meeting

U.S. regulators have okayed an extra dose of COVID-19 vaccine for transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge. In the decision, announced late Thursday night, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations (EUAs) for both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine and the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

NYC Catholic schools mandate masks

The Archdiocese of New York and Diocese of Brooklyn both announced Thursday that all students, faculty and staff at Catholic schools will be required to wear masks when the academic year begins in September. There will be no remote or hybrid options available.

Mount Sinai Health System mandates COVID-19 vaccine for all employees

Mount Sinai Health System announced Thursday that all employees will be required to get the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 13. Leaders at the largest health system in New York City made the decision amid increases in cases caused by the rapid spread of the delta variant and as an added measure to protect faculty and staff who have worked tirelessly caring for patients during the pandemic.

"Over the past weeks and months, we have worked hard to encourage every member of our Mount Sinai family to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to protect you, your patients, your coworkers, your families, and your communities," President and CEO Dr. Kenneth Davis said in an internal message to staff. "We are grateful for those of you who got the vaccine. Given the increased incidence and the rapid spread of the delta variant, we will be making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all faculty and staff, with limited exceptions for religious and medical reasons, and excluding employees who work fully remotely and have a current Remote Work Agreement in place. This will apply to employees at all Mount Sinai locations, including hospital, ambulatory, academic, corporate, and other sites."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Comments / 12

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
City
Mount Sinai, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
State
Hawaii State
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Virus#Covid 19 Vaccine#Coronavirus Updates#Indiana University#Cdc#Pfizer#Covid#Hawaii Investigators#Delta#Americans#Boston University#Fda#Nyc Catholic#Diocese Of Brooklyn#Mount Sinai Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state's Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Driving the news: Paxton's announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Don’t Be Fooled by Amy Coney Barrett’s Performance of Moderation

On Thursday evening, the Supreme Court issued two orders in COVID-related cases that together exemplify the conservative majority’s strategic use of the shadow docket—unsigned emergency orders issued outside of the court’s normal procedures and without oral argument—to drag the law rightward under the guise of moderation. First, Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned away a constitutional challenge to Indiana University’s vaccine mandate without explanation, and without formally referring the case to the full court. Second, by a 6–3 vote, the justices blocked a portion of New York’s eviction moratorium as a violation of due process with only a single line of legal analysis.
CollegesPosted by
Reuters

UConn's vaccine mandate latest to withstand legal challenge

(Reuters) - The University of Connecticut has won dismissal of a lawsuit by two students and the mother of a third student challenging its mandate that students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of attendance. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer in Connecticut ruled Monday that he lacked jurisdiction...
Cambridge, MANewsday

What the Supreme Court might do about vaccine mandates

The first mandatory vaccination case to reach the Supreme Court comes from Indiana University, which is requiring students to get COVID shots before enrolling for the fall semester unless they have a medical or religious exemption. The lower courts have upheld the requirement under the authority of Jacobson v. Massachusetts,...
Educationfortwaynesnbc.com

Justice Barrett refuses to intervene in IU vaccine matter

WASHINGTON (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected an appeal for the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the battle over mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations at Indiana University. Her decision to turn away the plaintiffs' request -- without comment -- clears the way for the rule to take effect...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
U.S. PoliticsUpNorthLive.com

Biden implements largest COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a single employer

LANSING, Mich. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would require all civilian federal employees to be vaccinated. If they cannot be vaccinated, they will be required to receive regular COVID-19 tests, socially distance at work and will have limited or no work travel. The United States government is the...
Columbia, SCabcnews4.com

UofSC can implement its mask mandate, state Supreme Court says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled Tuesday the University of South Carolina can implement its mask mandate, as long as it does not discriminate against people who are not vaccinated. The announcement is the latest update in a controversy following masks in schools after the state...

Comments / 12

Community Policy