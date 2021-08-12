Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

County fair music tickets available now

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are available now for entertainment at this year’s Fulton County Fair, including the country and classic rock concerts. Jake Owen will be performing on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at 7:30 p.m. This will be his second appearance at the fair. In 2008, he opened for Joe Nichols. With eight...

www.fcnews.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Joe Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Labor Day#Classic Rock#Ntpa#Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Escambia County, ALatmorenews.com

GECA tickets available online, in person

There has been some confusion about purchasing tickets for the upcoming “The Sound of Music” to be presented by the Greater Escambia Council for the Arts. Unlike in the past, tickets will be available only online at www.gecarts.org or by visiting the box office Monday, August 9, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. when tickets may be purchased in person.
Entertainmentscvnews.com

Tickets Now Available for ‘Enchanted: An Evening of Magic’ at The MAIN

Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for “Enchanted: An Evening of Magic” on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m. Talented magicians will take the stage for an intimate event filled with laughs, surprises and most importantly, magic. Tickets are extremely limited. Individuals may purchase their ticket for $15 today by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.
Theater & Dancepilot.com

Weymouth in Motion Tickets Available

Weymouth in Motion is a modern dance experience created by Matthew Rock, artistic director of MARO Movement, where audience will enter Weymouth Gardens, grab their spirit and hors d’ouvres, and walk along a navigated path experiencing site-specific dance works along the way. The event takes place from 6:30 to 9...
Performing Artsvt.edu

Tickets now available for Moss Arts Center fall performances

Tickets for individual performances are now on sale for the Moss Arts Center’s fall events. From intimate evenings led by musical masters to transformative stories of identity, culture, and migration, the lineup marks the center’s return to a season of in-person performances. “Our theme is ‘gathering,’ and you’ll see the...
Woonsocket, RIValley Breeze

Tickets available for Twilight on the Blackstone

WOONSOCKET – Tickets are now available for the Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative event, Twilight on the Blackstone, to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 6 to 10 p.m., with a rain date of Aug. 29. The event will feature an evening of dining, dancing, and views of downtown. Tickets are...
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

Fifth Annual Milwaukee Fringe Festival: Virtual and In-Person Tickets Now Available

MILWAUKEE, WIS—Tickets are available now for the Fifth Annual In-Person and Virtual Milwaukee Fringe Festival. This in-person arts event unites a unique and diverse range of multidisciplinary artists jam-packed into one afternoon and evening at the Peck Pavilion and surrounding areas of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. The virtual event brings forth a new and exciting dimension to the Festival.
Jefferson County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Jefferson County Fair brings garage sale, free live music

PORT TOWNSEND — The 2021 Jefferson County Fair is a hybrid animal. Starting today and running through Sunday, it’s mixing virtual elements, a garage sale and, as the finale, free live music from local bands. The garage sale is open in the 4-H Cat Building from noon to 4 p.m....
Washington County, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Country music lineup set for Washington County Fair

Several nationally recognized country music artists are set to perform at this year’s Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia. The fair released its lineup this week in advance of the 71st annual event, which kicks off on Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 18. New country, traditional country and other genres of artists are set to appear on the main stage. This year’s theme is “Race on Down to the Washington County Fair.”
Fort Bend County, TXHouston Chronicle

Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo releases musical lineup

Rosenberg welcomes back the 2021 Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo Sept. 24 to Oct. 3. It will feature seven acts of Texas music, Texas country and Latin music, according to a news release. On HoustonChronicle.com: Fort Bend ISD ready to provide students free meals this school year. “We are...
Erie County, NYWKBW-TV

Music Monday – Sawyer Brown is coming to the Erie County Fair

Mel chatted with Gregg “Hobie” Hubbard, keyboard player for Sawyer Brown. Sawyer Brown has been performing together for 38 years and he says they are still having fun. They got the name of their band from a phone book. Sawyer Brown was a street name. Gregg says they were putting together a list of names and they wanted it to sound like a person. Sawyer Brown was a name they could all remember, and nobody hated, within the band, so they decided to run with it.
Fletcher, NCwnctimes.com

N.C. Mountain State Fair advance tickets on sale now

FLETCHER – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, AUG. 5, 2021. Discounted advance tickets for the 2021 N.C. Mountain State Fair are now on sale at area Ingles stores, the WNC Ag Center and online at www.mountainfair.org. “We’re excited for the Mountain State Fair to be back this year. Buying in advance...
LifestylePosted by
Mix 93.1

Fair Season Close with East Texas State Fair Tickets Now on Sale

Thanks to the good ole pandemic, we didn't get to enjoy the Ferris Wheel, the Gravatron, the Slingshot, the live music or the fantastic food of the East Texas State Fair last year. Things have changed for this year, though, and it's certainly welcome to be able to enjoy the fair once again this year. To make that excitement even greater, tickets are now available to be purchased online.
Beech Mountain, NCaveryjournal.com

Tickets for Autumn at Oz Festival available

BEECH MOUNTAIN — Tickets are selling quickly for Land of Oz’s Autumn at Oz Festival. The annual Autumn at Oz Festival returns and is better than ever, and for 2021 Oz will open to the public for three full weekends in September to offer more opportunities to experience North Carolina’s own Yellow Brick Road atop Beech Mountain.
Ropesville, TXeverythinglubbock.com

Get your tickets for 62/82 Music Fest now before you miss out

ROPESVILLE, Texas – Some will dance and some will enjoy the evening from their lawn chairs! Whatever your style is come out to Ropesville and enjoy the best night you’re gonna have in 2021!! Bring your own chair and cooler to kick up your feet and enjoy live music, your favorite beverage and time with friends! Bands being featured are Dirty River Boys, Triston Marez, The Wilder Blue, Hogg Maulie, and Ox Martin. If you would like to attend tickets are $20 in Advance and $25 at the Gate. For kids, it is $10 for 6-12 year-olds, Kids under 5 free of charge. If you would like to bring a cooler It costs $20. The gate opens at 4 PM on Saturday, August 21st at Main Street in Ropesville. Find out more at Ropesfco.com.
Hungry Horse, MTHungry Horse News

Fair starts next week, get your tickets now

The 2021 Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo opens Aug. 18 at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell with a theme of “Montana’s Best Traditions.” The fair will feature a performance by country star Chris Janson on Aug. 18, three nights of Ram PRCA Rodeo, and a Big Air Bash motorcycle stunt show. Tickets for the concert and all other grandstand events are now available for purchase at the fair office and online at www.nwmtfair.com.
Columbus, INRepublic

Hospice concert raffle tickets available

Our Hospice of South Central Indiana is selling $10 raffle tickets with a grand prize of $10,000 as part of the fun linked to the non-profit organization’s annual Labor Day weekend concert at Mill Race Park in downtown Columbus. Local band 40 Years of College is opening the show Sept....

Comments / 0

Community Policy