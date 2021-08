The Sandlot is a classic film that lives on in the heart of the '80s and '90s kids who grew up with it. Lines from the movie spawned quotes people still toss around today: "You're killing me, Smalls" and "Legends never die." And the film also launched the careers of a number of actors. The character of Wendy Peffercorn, the beautiful pool lifeguard who caught the eye of the movie's heroes, was a scene-stealer. What you may not realize is that the actor who played her, Marley Shelton, is still acting—and you've probably seen her in some of your favorite movies without even realizing she was a Sandlot standout. Read on to see what Shelton looks like now.