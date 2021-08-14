Tracking a slight cool down | Central Texas Forecast

HOURLY FORECAST: See what the weather will be like by the hour

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR: Track your forecast in real-time

SHORT TERM

The high pressure over the Waco/Temple/Killeen area will begin a subtle shift leading to the development of scattered showers by Saturday afternoon. All of Central Texas will see at least a chance of rain by the day's end. The primary hazard would be isolated downburst winds.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, low 74. Southeast 5-10.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, 30% afternoon showers, high 96. light and variable winds.

LONG TERM

A few lingering showers and storms are possible Saturday night. The long-term forecast suggests daily rain chances and near normal temps through most of the upcoming week.

While some locations could still miss the rain, at least it won't be as hot as this past week. Severe weather is not anticipated, but we can't rule out pockets of heavy rain and isolated gusty winds with some of the stronger cells.

Expect slightly below-normal temps through early next week, but those numbers will swing back to the normal upper 90s mid-to-late week.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, 30% evening showers, low 73. East around 5.

Sunday : Mostly cloudy, 50% afternoon showers, high 91. NE 5-10.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, 20% showers, low 72. East 5-10.

Monday: Partly cloudy, 30% afternoon showers, high 93. Southeast 5-10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, low 73. Southeast 5-10.

Tuesday: Sunny, high 95. South 10-15.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, low 74. Southeast 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 95. South 10-15.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast 5-10.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 97. South 10-15.