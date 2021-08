UPDATE: Disney announced their Genie app and the removal of FastPass. Our original story, written ahead of the announcement, is below. As Walt Disney World prepares for its 50th Anniversary celebration, the company is pushing forward with Disney Genie. This AI-based real-time vacation planning assistant was first announced in 2019. The app-based queue management service was originally planned to debut last year but was delayed. Since then, we’ve learned more about how this new service may interact with the likely paid-FastPass program headed to Walt Disney World.