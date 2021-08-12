Cancel
Alsip, IL

June: three patents granted in Alsip

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were three patents granted in Alsip in June, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is the same as the month before. The patent was for a container closure with ribs formed in sealing compound. The earliest patent filed which was granted in June belonged to...

southcooknews.com

