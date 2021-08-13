Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA authorizes third dose of Pfizer, Moderna shots for immunocompromised

By Lauren Gardner
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dwL0j_0bQaD6f600
Katrina Taormina draws the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at Lehman High School, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in New York. | Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

Updated: 08/13/2021 04:04 PM EDT

The FDA updated its emergency-use authorizations for the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines on Thursday, sanctioning third doses for a small percentage of Americans with compromised immune systems.

The broadened EUAs specifically permit solid-organ transplant patients or people with other conditions "that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise" to access additional doses, the agency said in a press release.

"After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

Woodcock emphasized that people whose immune systems are not compromised — the vast majority of Americans — do not need additional vaccine doses.

The agency's action is intended to help people who may not have gotten adequate protection from the initial two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen due to their conditions. It comes as the virus' Delta variant spurs a surge of Covid cases nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory panel will meet Friday to discuss the FDA policy. The committee will vote on whether to recommend third shots for people with weakened immune systems. Its expected endorsement of FDA's decision is important but not legally required before third doses can be administered.

The CDC panel's discussion could provide more clarity to health care providers about which patients qualify for a third shot, given the broad definition set forth by the FDA. The agency has said that only a small number of Americans will be affected by the new policy, although the only specific set of patients it mentioned was recipients of solid-organ transplants.

The FDA's decision does not apply to recipients of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine, though federal officials believe that very few immunocompromised people got that shot given the timing of its rollout compared to when many of those patients were allowed to get inoculated during the late-winter vaccination campaign. Data from the company's two-dose trial have yet to be released.

"The strong recommendation would be to stay with the shot that you" initially received when getting an additional dose, Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said Thursday.

Countries like France, Germany, Hungary and Israel have already announced plans to dole out additional vaccine doses to vulnerable populations.

What's next: FDA is expected to fully license Pfizer's vaccine for individuals ages 16 and older in the coming weeks. There are currently no plans to authorize booster doses for the broader U.S. population, public health officials said Thursday, despite preparations being made to ensure a robust supply of extra shots.

“Apart from the immunocompromised, we do not believe that others — elderly or not elderly — who are not immunocompromised need a vaccine right at this moment," Fauci said. "But this is a dynamic process — the data will be evaluated.”

Comments / 8

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
101K+
Followers
7K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Organ Transplants#Lehman High School#Americans#Immunocompromise#Moderna Vaccines#Covid#Cdc#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
Related
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Supplement, Stop Now, FDA Says

For many people, taking supplements is every bit an essential part of their daily routine as brushing their teeth or taking a shower. However, if you're taking one supplement in particular, you may be putting your health in jeopardy, and the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is urging anyone who purchased it not to take it. Read on to discover if a supplement you have at home is affected.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

CVS Is Getting Rid of This in 90 Percent of Stores

CVS was one of the leaders in the COVID vaccine rollout back in December, when the company worked with long-term care facilities to start vaccinating the most vulnerable people in the U.S. By mid-February, CVS started vaccinating the general public and by April 1, they had doled out 10 million doses across 44 U.S. States. But now, a major change is afoot at CVS's all over the U.S. in regards to the COVID vaccine.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why the Bad News About the Pfizer Vaccine Isn't So Bad

When studying efficacy reports from vaccine use in the real world, it’s important to look beyond the numbers to get the true picture. When we think of the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) coronavirus vaccine, we think of strong performance. The company wowed the global health community when it reported overall efficacy of more than 90% in six-month follow up of its phase 3 clinical trial.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The FDA Is About to Make This Major Vaccine Announcement, Sources Say

Study after study has found that currently available vaccines offer plenty of protection against COVID-19. Even in the case of the Delta variant, the shots have been found to be highly effective at preventing severe outcomes or death in the vast majority of cases. But for months, scientists and health experts have been questioning when officials would approve the use of booster shots for those who may need them. Now, sources say the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is set to make a major announcement that will allow some immunocompromised people to get a third dose of vaccine, NBC News first reported.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This Before Your Pfizer Vaccine, You May Be More Protected

How much protection you have against COVID after being vaccinated can depend on a lot of different things, from your age to certain underlying medical conditions to which vaccine you get. Of course, everyone wants the highest level of protection from their shots, especially as the Delta variant takes over and COVID cases continue to surge across the country after weeks of good news. And while you can't go back in time if you've already been vaccinated, you may find peace of mind from the results of a new study, which found that some recipients of the Pfizer vaccine have even more protection against COVID, depending on one pre-vaccination factor.
HealthBangor Daily News

If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will you need another shot? Experts say not to worry yet.

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Supplements, Destroy Them, FDA Says

Whether you're trying to give your immune system a boost or improve your gut health, the right supplements can be a game-changer when it comes to your overall wellbeing. Unfortunately, not all supplements are created equal when it comes to your health. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers against using one particular supplement—and if you have it at home, authorities say it should be destroyed. Read on to discover if you should be clearing your medicine cabinet of this supplement now.
PharmaceuticalsHealthline

Do You Need a Booster After the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine?

One hospital is offering an mRNA vaccine dose to people who had a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital made the decision in conjunction with San Francisco’s Department of Public Health. Health officials are referring to this as a “supplemental dose” rather than...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines usage and updated safety labels

Since early last March, numerous companies have been working to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19. Among those, Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax vaccines have found the greatest success, with an efficacy rate of almost 95%. The Covid-19 Dashboard on GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Centre tracks emerging information effectively, and in countries such as the US, Comirnaty and Spikevax were shown to lead against other Covid-19 vaccines in both contract volume and administration (see Figures 1 and 2). As of 4 July, 276 and 35 million doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax had also been administered respectively within the European Union (EU).

Comments / 8

Community Policy