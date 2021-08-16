Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Boy on mission to trade his way from a paperclip to a house

By WTMJ Staff
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJUJS_0bQZoWNf00

A 6-year-old boy in Milwaukee is on a mission to help out his family in one of the most unique and imaginative ways possible.

Starting with a paperclip, Jackson Promo is trying to trade for various items all the way up to a house.

"If I do that, (mom is) going to buy me a new iPad," Jackson said.

His mom told him a story about a man who successfully did this in 2005 , and that's when Jackson set out on his journey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZnCR_0bQZoWNf00

In just the first few days of trading, Jackson made his way up to trading for two lawnmowers. They both need a little bit of work, but a local mechanic said he would do it for free and even teach Jackson a little bit on how to do it.

While his initial success has been fast, Jackson thinks it will take a pretty long time to get to his goal of a new house for his family.

"I would have to trade a lot of stuff. (I) would have to trade everything that I'm getting and getting and getting, and it's a lot of stuff. So I think it's going to take 30 years."

The "stuff" that Jackson is referring to are the donations that have come flooding in from people around Wisconsin. It has consisted of everything from children's toys, baseball gloves, WiFi routers, and much more. One person gave him vintage license plates that Jackson was able to trade for an old iPod.

It's all thanks to his Facebook page called Jax's Trading Extravaganza . He already has about 700 followers. That's where you can go to get any updates or help Jackson reach his goal.

"It shows me how caring of a boy he is, and I know that he’s going to grow up to be a great man, and that's the most any parent could hope for," his mom, Heather Promo, said.

Jackson has one important message for anyone who is reading this: "Hey guys, do you want to trade with me?"

Click here to help him out.

This story was originally published by James Groh at WTMJ.

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Jackson Promo#Facebook#Wtmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Keshena, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Back-to-school shopping returns

A return to in-person learning means a return to the store for back-to-school supplies. Alyssa South, Keshena, shopped at Meijer Friday with one of her sons, who will be a second grade student at Keshena Primary School this year. They browsed through shirts in the clothing aisle before heading to the school supply section to pick up erasers, markers, pencils and other required school supplies.
Seymour, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Seymour's Burger Fest could draw up to 20,000 guests

SEYMOUR, Wis. (NBC 26) -- The city of Seymour is hosting its annual Burger Fest this weekend, and organizers are anticipating nearly 20,000 people to visit their community of 3,500. At the gathering, folks can take in live music, take a trip down a ketchup sprayed slip and slide watch a parade and car show, partake in a hamburger eating contest, and of course, guests can also watch a 200-pound hamburger get cooked and served up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy