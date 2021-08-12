Cancel
Alameda County, CA

County Offers $50 Million Down Payment Program

Application period closes Monday, Aug. 30.
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Boost, Alameda County’s $50 million down-payment-assistance program is accepting applications. This second round of funding will provide more than $12 million in loans of up to $210,000 per household to help homebuyers purchase their first homes in Alameda County. This money will go to up to 70 households who live in, work in, or have been displaced from Alameda County. Funded by the Alameda County’s 2016 Measure A1 Housing Bond funds this program, launched in 2019 as a workforce housing program to make affordable homeownership more accessible to low- and moderate-income households. The first round provided $9.8 million in loans to 78 households to assist in buying homes in cities throughout Alameda County.

