The supreme law of this land is the Constitution of the United States of America as stated in Article Six of that document. Article VI: “This Constitution and the laws of the United States which shall be made in pursuance thereof ... shall be the Supreme Law of the land and the judges of every state shall be bound thereby, anything in the Constitution or laws of any state to the contrary notwithstanding ... and the members of the several state legislatures ... shall be bound by oath or affirmation, to support this Constitution.”