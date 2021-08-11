Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don’t Breath 2

State College
 7 days ago

The sequel is set in the years following the initial deadly home invasion, where Norman Nordstrom lives in quiet solace until his past sins catch up to him. (1h 38m)

www.statecollege.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Invasion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesHollywood News

Here’s the latest trailer for genre sequel ‘Don’t Breathe 2’

Don’t Breathe was one of my favourite films in the year it was release and would have been absolutely fine if there were no follow-up movies in the series at all. However, the feature was so well-received that a sequel is indeed inbound and there’s a brand new trailer doing the rounds online as the release date approaches.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

It’s hammer time in the “dark AF” red band trailer for Don’t Breathe 2

2016’s Don’t Breathe was a really rather good tension riddled home-invasion horror which scared up over $150M at the global box-office, so as is the way with these things Stephen Lang is back as “The Blind Man”, only this time the film appears to be attempting a Man on Fire style retcon of the first film’s boogeyman, with the terrifying military veteran on a mission to rescue a kidnapped girl; take a look at the gruesome new trailer below…
MoviesComicBook

Don't Breathe 2 Star Weighs in on Possible Third Film

The debut Don't Breathe in 2016 became an unexpected horror hit, which seemingly served as a standalone adventure, only to result in the announcement that the film's "Blind Man" would return for a sequel. Now that star Stephen Lang has returned for Don't Breathe 2, fans might be wondering if a third film is in the works, and while he was excited to tell this story that was deserving of being told, he doesn't necessarily see the Blind Man character returning for a limitless number of adventures. Don't Breathe 2 is currently slated to land in theaters on August 13th.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

'Don't Breathe 2' brings scares in anxiety-inducing sequel

CHICAGO - The original was a surprise hit when it opened in theaters in 2016, and now a sequel to the horror thriller "Don't Breathe" is heading to theaters. Actor Stephen Lang ("Avatar") returns as the infamous "Blind Man," one of the most popular horror villians of the past few years. FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Lang about the days on set when he has to "kill’ another co-star."
Movies411mania.com

The Blind Man Unleashes Carnage in Don’t Breathe 2 Redband Trailer

A new trailer is online for Don’t Breathe 2, and it shows the Blind Man doing what he does best: kill invaders. Sony Pictures has released the redband trailer for the sequel, which you can see below. It features Stephen Lang’s Blind Man as he trains a young girl living with him and then, when people break into his home to kidnap the girl, fight tooth and nail against them.
Movieslrmonline.com

Two New Vignettes For The Horror Thriller Don’t Breathe 2

Friday the 13th is just a few days away! One of the people’s favorite things to do on this particular haunted day is to watch horror movies. So why not a new one? If able to visit your local theater then the choice should be Don’t Breathe 2. The sequel to the 2016 horror/thriller Don’t Breathe that was embraced by audiences and critics alike.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Review: This Torturous Home Invasion Sequel Hits the Spot

The inspiration for 2016’s low-budget sleeper hit “Don’t Breathe,” according to filmmaker Fede Alvarez, was to make a horror movie with an original storyline that used suspense in place of supernatural elements or excessive blood. In “Don’t Breathe 2,” the similarly deranged sequel, he has stayed true to those maxims, for the most part. There may be fewer truly gory moments in “Don’t Breathe 2” than in typical slasher fare, but they are just twisted enough to stick in the mind like a festering wound. Once again employing the reverse home invasion tale, one in which the invaders hardly live long...
MoviesObserver

‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Is a Gothic, Gore-Filled Fable That Tastes a Bit Stale

A sleeper hit from 2016, Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe was about a trio of nimrods who break into a blind guy’s house in search of filthy lucre and experience terrors they could never have imagined. Its sequel, Don’t Breathe 2 is about a bunch of lemmings who head into a horrifying and dark place in search of a good time knowing full well the dreadful things that might befall them.
MoviesCollider

Stephen Lang on ‘Don’t Breathe 2,’ the ‘Avatar’ Sequels, and Why He Tends to Stay in Character on Set

With director and co-writer Rodo Sayagues and co-writer Fede Álvarez’s Don’t Breathe 2 opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke about Stephen Lang about making the sequel to the huge hit from 2016. If you’re not aware, the first Don’t Breathe was made for around $10 million, and it went on to gross an impressive $157 million at the worldwide box office. In the sequel, which takes place several years after the first film ended, Norman Nordstrom (Lang) is living a quiet life with a new daughter figure (Madelyn Grace) when his past sins catch up to him. As you can imagine, you’re going to get plenty of action-horror sequences that feature brutal and bloody violence. Don’t Breathe 2 was produced by Sayagues, Álvarez, Sam Raimi and Robert Tapert.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don’t Breathe 2 Review: One Of The Most Misguided Sequels In Recent Memory

In late summer 2016, Fede Alvarez surprised the hell out of audiences with Don’t Breathe. A follow-up to the director’s excellent Evil Dead reboot, the film successfully turns the typical home invasion setup on its ear, and with a complicated trio of protagonists and a shocking villain it unleashes a series of dark twists that keep you guessing about the way things are going to turn out. It’s an intelligent, brutal, and well-made thriller that also happens to be very rewatchable – which only makes one wonder more intensely how things went so horribly wrong in the making of its disaster of a sequel.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Don't Breathe 2': Where to See the Blind Man's Return

Think you're ready to pay another visit to the home of Norman "The Blind Man" Nordstrom—hardened veteran and skilled bringer-of-pain? Better pack your first aid kit! Just because he's completely blind, that doesn't mean Norman (Stephen Lang) won't completely wreck your world if you (foolishly) try to take advantage of him. The character showed us in 2016's Don't Breathe just how far he'll go—and how depraved he'll get—to enact revenge on the people who have stolen the things he covets the most, and he's back in Don't Breathe 2 with an even more precious possession to protect.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

The ‘Don’t Breathe 2’ Sound Team on Using the Intensity of Silence

In “Don’t Breathe 2,” now playing in theaters, Stephen Lang returns as the blind man and former Navy SEAL Norman Nordstrom, who is harboring a terrible secret about his wicked ways. He uses his other senses to enhance his abilities, fighting off those who challenge him. Separated from the home invasion incident that fueled the plot of 2016’s “Don’t Breathe,” this sequel finds Norman once again relying on what he hears to guide him through a night of terror against new criminals looking to take away the young orphaned girl he’s been raising. As with the first film, as intense as the...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Don't Breathe 2 Red Band Trailer Brings More Thrills, Less Gore

Don't Breathe 2 debuted its red band trailer this afternoon, with way less gore than you would think for a red band trailer. The first film, released in 2016, scared up a successful $150 million worldwide and introduced s to the "Blind Man," played by Stephen Lang. When his home was invaded, thought to be a pushover mark, he showed that you cannot always trust what you see. This sequel has had a fair amount of buzz since it was announced, with Fede Alvarez returning to help write the script with Rodo Sayagues, who is also directing. Check out the red band trailer for Don't Breathe 2 down below.
MoviesThrillist

The Grisly Horror Sequel 'Don't Breathe 2' Messes With Your Expectations

By putting Stephen Lang's villainous character at the center, the new installment plays a tricky narrative game. When the slick home invasion thriller Don't Breathe arrived in theaters back in 2016, it took great pleasure in toying with audience expectations about sympathetic characters and notions of poor taste. For his follow-up to the ultra-bloody, ultra-brutal 2013 Evil Dead remake, an exercise in gory excess, filmmaker Fede Álvarez constructed a stripped-down, single-location suspense tale about a group of thieves robbing the home of a mysterious blind veteran, played with muscular menace by Avatar's Stephen Lang. What began as a tense, violent Home Alone narrative slowly transformed into a far more disturbing story of rape and revenge, one that managed to make over $150 million at the box office, the type of hefty sum that virtually demands a retread sequel.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Stephen Lang Turned ‘Don’t Breathe’ Villain Into a Protagonist

[This story contains light spoilers for Don’t Breath 2]. Five years ago, Don’t Breathe star Stephen Lang unveiled The Blind Man, a terrifying villain who terrorized a group of young people who break into his house and discover darker secrets than they could have imagined. The project earned a massive $157 million globally on a $10 million budget, and almost immediately, director Fede Alvarez and his co-writer Rodo Sayagues started talking about sequel ideas. Soon they pitched Lang the premise of The Blind Man becoming the central figure in the sequel, and the actor approved of the creative decision right away. When...

Comments / 0

Community Policy