Springfield, IL

How long did Springfield inventors wait for patents granted in 2020?

By Sangamon Sun
sangamonsun.com
 5 days ago

The longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Springfield was 2,932 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Brian Knoles for a hook blade accessory tool for an oscillating tool. It was filed on Jan. 4, 2012 before being approved on Jan. 14, 2020.

