How long did Springfield inventors wait for patents granted in 2020?

Back in July, Ford’s chief crosstown rival, General Motors, and its self-driving subsidiary, Cruise, filed a lawsuit against The Blue Oval which aims to block The Blue Oval from using the name BlueCruise for its forthcoming hands-free highway driving feature. The crux of the lawsuit is that Ford’s use of BlueCruise infringes upon GM’s own hands-free driving tech, dubbed Super Cruise, but FoMoCo argues that the word “cruise” is used widely across the entire automotive industry. Now, Ford is fighting back by asking the U.S. Patent Office to rescind all GM Cruise related trademarks, according to Reuters.