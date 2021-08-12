10534 Farm Meadow Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

An extremely well taken care of 5 bedroom and 4 full bath transitional that sits on a picture perfect lot with a stocked pond in the backyard. As you enter the home, you walk into a large family room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors throughout the first floor, an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, an island and SS appliances. Off the kitchen is a breakfast nook as well as a nice sized dining room. The Primary Suite offers a walk-in closet and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms and two FULL baths complete the first floor. Upstairs offers two more bedrooms, a full bath. A direct entry 2-car garage off the paved driveway. The back deck overlooking the picturesque fish pond. All of this is located in the award winning Glen Allen HS district.