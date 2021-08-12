Cancel
Gilberts, IL

How long did Gilberts inventors wait for patents granted in 2020?

Cover picture for the articleThe longest time between a patent being filed and granted in 2020 in Gilberts was 1,299 days, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent application was filed by Julio C. Zuleta for a digital power supply. It was filed on July 1, 2016 before being approved on Jan. 21, 2020.

