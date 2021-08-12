Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Liberty County, TX

Taylor-Maquis retires

thevindicator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 30, 2021, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office hosted a lunch to honor Christine Taylor-Marquis on a well-deserved retirement after 24 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Liberty County. Christine was surrounded by loved ones as she shared a tearful speech that her story was shaped by everyone in the room. Among others, she thanked Jennifer Bergman, Liberty County District Attorney, for a beautiful reception. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her children, colleagues, husband, and church family.

www.thevindicator.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Liberty County, TX
Government
County
Liberty County, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy