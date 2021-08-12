Taylor-Maquis retires

On July 30, 2021, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office hosted a lunch to honor Christine Taylor-Marquis on a well-deserved retirement after 24 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Liberty County. Christine was surrounded by loved ones as she shared a tearful speech that her story was shaped by everyone in the room. Among others, she thanked Jennifer Bergman, Liberty County District Attorney, for a beautiful reception. She also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her children, colleagues, husband, and church family.