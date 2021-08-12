Reflections

• The party of American Legion members and American women, including a number of local people, which sailed August 3 for France, has safely arrived at its destination, according to a cablegram received from Dr. R. Claude Young at his office here this morning. Cherbourg, France, was the scheduled landing place of the expedition. The voyage across the Atlantic was made on the George Washington, the steamship which transported former President Wilson and his party to and from the Paris peace conference.