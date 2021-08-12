Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cowley County, KS

Reflections

ctnewsonline.com
 5 days ago

• The party of American Legion members and American women, including a number of local people, which sailed August 3 for France, has safely arrived at its destination, according to a cablegram received from Dr. R. Claude Young at his office here this morning. Cherbourg, France, was the scheduled landing place of the expedition. The voyage across the Atlantic was made on the George Washington, the steamship which transported former President Wilson and his party to and from the Paris peace conference.

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Winfield, KS
County
Cowley County, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Cliff Robertson
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Bills#Reflections#Automobile#Traveler History#American Legion#Phaeton#Southwestern College#Pan American Games#Gps#Farmers Market#Douglass High School#Bbq#College Hill Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy