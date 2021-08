Two new species of massive dinosaurs in China – almost as big as blue whales – have been discovered by scientists, who said the species may have lived about 120 to 130 million years ago.The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is based on an analysis of fossils that have emerged from China’s northwest regions – in Xinjiang and the Turpan-Hami Basin – which increase the diversity of these extinct megafauna in the Asian continent.The scientists, including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found two of the fossil specimens were from previously unknown species. They have named the...