Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' production to UK from New Zealand

By Remi Monaghan
erienewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiddle-Earth is moving from New Zealand to the United Kingdom. Amazon Studios announced Thursday that it is moving the filming of the second season of its highly anticipated, and extremely expensive, "Lord of the Rings" series to the United Kingdom. "The shift from New Zealand to the UK aligns with...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Prep School#Atlanta#Amazon Studios#Academy Awards#Cnn Business#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

Amazon Inks Overall TV Deal, First-Look Film Deal With Development Executive Steven Prinz

Longtime development executive Steven Prinz has signed an overall television deal and a first-look film deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. Prinz most recently served as global series executive for Amazon Studios, overseeing the development of projects from creators with first look and overall deals with the studio. Those included Plan B Entertainment, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Riz Ahmed, Little Marvin, Alma Har’el, and more. He also oversaw production on Barry Jenkins’ critically-acclaimed “The Underground Railroad” and the first season of “Them.” Prinz joined Amazon Studios in 2012 as one of the studio’s first employees.
MoviesNME

Amazon’s ‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ set to return with four new horror films

Blumhouse and Amazon Prime have announced a further series of collaborations as part of their Welcome To The Blumhouse project, with four brand new films on the way. Produced by Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios, the movies – featuring a majority of female directors – will all premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video this October (per Bloody Disgusting).
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon Studios Development Executive Steven Prinz Segues To Producing Deal With Streamer

Longtime Amazon Studios development executive Steven Prinz has left the executive ranks, signing an overall TV deal and a first-look feature deal with the company. As part of the TV pact, Prinz will serve as an executive producer for the upcoming Amazon Original series Paper Girls from Legendary Television, and as executive producer for the second season of the anthology horror series Them. Prinz is also attached as executive producer on several projects in active development with Amazon Studios, including the Alma Har’el series Woman of the Year. Prinz, who joined Amazon Studios in 2021 as one of the studio’s first executives, most recently served as Global Series Executive for Amazon Studios, overseeing the development of projects from creators with first look and overall deals with the studio, including Plan B Entertainment, Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Riz Ahmed, Little Marvin, Alma Har’el, and more. He also oversaw production on Barry Jenkins’ critically-acclaimed The Underground Railroad, and the first season of Them. “We are thrilled that Steve will be working with us in such key roles, while also getting this well-deserved chance to flex his creative muscles in a new way,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Job Posting: Amazon Studios Music Coordinator

Are you interested in shaping the future of movies and television?. Do you want to define the next generation of how and what Amazon customers are watching? Prime Video is one of the leading digital video services on the Internet today, and we're just getting started changing the way millions of people enjoy content. Now available in more than 240 countries and territories, Prime Video offers customers the broadest selection of any on-demand video service, including our critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals such as the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Mindy Kaling’s Late Night, Donald Glover’s Guava Island, the Academy Award-winning Manchester by the Sea, Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick, exclusives, and live concerts and sports.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Phoebe Dynevor Set To EP & Poised To Star In ‘Exciting Times’ Series In Works At Amazon Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has found her next TV series starring vehicle. The actress, who received global recognition for her role as Daphne on the hugely popular Netflix Regency-era romance, has closed a deal to executive produce and is attached to star in Exciting Times, a series in development at Amazon Studios that explores contemporary romance with a twist. The project, based on Irish writer Naoise Dolan’s debut novel, hails from U.S. financier-producer Black Bear Pictures, which optioned rights to the book ahead of its June 2020 U.S. release to turn it into a premium series. Cooper Raiff (Cha Cha Real Smooth)...
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Amazon Prime Video May Be at a Turning Point

In State of the Streamers, Vanity Fair’s Awards Insider goes inside the campaigns of some of this Emmy season’s biggest players—from front-runners to underdogs, on streaming networks both well established and brand new to the game. This entry focuses on Amazon, which had some major breakthroughs in this year’s nominations, along with one major snub.
BusinessMiddletown Press

Amazon Unveils Trailer for 'LuLaRich,' Investigative Docuseries About the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme

“LuLaRich” is a four-part docuseries — from “Fyre Fraud” documentarians Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason — examining the pyramid scheme that was (and shockingly still is) LuLaRoe. The explosive growth of the clothing company, which began as a multi-level marketing scam in which people (mostly women) sold leggings to one another, while also signing up new retailers to be beneath them in the pyramid, has played out, as so many evil things do, mostly on Facebook. The doc series features former retailers and LulaRoe staffers as talking heads, who’ve tried to dig themselves out from their ruined lives.
TV SeriesShropshire Star

Choose Birmingham to film Lord of the Rings series, professor urges

A university professor has said filming on the Lord of the Rings TV series should take place in Birmingham. It comes as Amazon Studios announced the £336 million production was moving from New Zealand to the UK. Season one of the series, which is as yet unnamed, will finish filming...
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Channel 4 and Future of U.K. Public Service Broadcasting to be Debated at Fully Virtual Edinburgh TV Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

A range of topics dominating television industry headlines in the U.K. will be front and center at the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival (Aug. 23-26), the event’s chiefs promise. The proposed privatization of Channel 4 and global streamers like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus stealing a march over U.K. public service broadcasters have dominated local headlines in recent months — all of which will be unpacked at the fully virtual event.
TV & VideosJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

New Zealand loses its precious 'Rings' series to Britain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has long been associated with “The Lord of the Rings” but with the filming of a major new television series suddenly snatched away, the nation has become more like Mordor than the Shire for hundreds of workers. In a major blow to the...
Video GamesGamespot

Stunning New Lord Of The Rings Collectible Statue Goes On Sale Today

One of the creepiest moments from the first Lord of the Rings film will be available as a very limited-edition statue soon. Weta Workshop's latest Master Collection statue will be available today from 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET, with the collectible being a snapshot from The Fellowship of the Ring that recreates the sequence where the Hobbits hide from a Nazgul that is in hot pursuit of Frodo and the One Ring.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Crew Learned About U.K. Move Just 20 Mins Before News Broke

The Lord of the Rings has been indelibly associated with New Zealand for more than two decades. Kiwi director Peter Jackson made perhaps the greatest tourist advert of all time with his epic trilogy, in which the country was as much a star as any of the actors. The Hobbit movies also filmed there and, up until last week, so did Amazon’s hotly-anticipated TV show.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Exclusive Clip From BritBox Original Time

Vital Thrills has your exclusive first look at a new clip from BritBox original Time, starring Emmy Award winner Sean Bean and SAG Award winner Stephen Graham. The clip features Graham’s character, Eric McNally, being threatened by an inmate. You can watch the Time clip by using the player below.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Dad

Everything We Know So Far About Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’

The most expensive TV show of all time may take place in Middle Earth, but it will be moving production from New Zealand to England for season two. Not a ton is known about Amazon’s Lord of the Rings, but we have a handful of details that should make the series more tempting than the one ring! Just what is this $700 million dollar project about?
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings star reacts to news TV series is moving to the UK

The Lord of the Rings TV series has confirmed, to general surprise, that season two will not be filming in New Zealand, but the UK. All of Sir Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit movies were all filmed there, so this is quite the change – one that not everyone is very happy about.
Moviesimdb.com

Sony in talks to sell ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ to Amazon (reports)

Family release to bypass theatrical release cinema-going concern over Delta surge. Sony Pictures is in talks with Amazon Studios to sell Hotel Transylvania 4 in a global streaming deal that could reach $100m, according to reports. The development comes amid ongoing hesitancy over returning to cinemas caused by the surge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy