Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Back-to-School Shoe Shopping Tips for Healthy Feet

ccenterdispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(StatePoint) The start of a new school year brings many “to dos,” including back-to-school shoe shopping. It’s important to find the right shoes for your child at different stages in their lives. Foot and ankle surgeons, often referred to as foot physicians or podiatrists, recommend shopping wisely for the proper shoes to help minimize foot problems caused by poorly-fitting shoes and help you address any foot issues your child may have.

www.ccenterdispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Statepoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
EducationWBNS 10TV Columbus

Back to School: Parent tips for shopping for school supplies and tax-free weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back-to-school shopping is underway in stores across central Ohio and doctors and parents are giving advice on how to make shopping smooth for families. “I have a teen, a tween and a toddler,” said Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Golla of Building Blocks Pediatrics. “Back to school can be a very exciting and overwhelming time of year for us.”
Hair CareABC 4

Quick tips for back to school hairstyles

With the kids going back to school, mornings seemed a little bit more rushed than normal. Not a problem! Brooklyn Laybourne has you covered. Here are her tips for making it easier to control those long locks before your kids head off to school. Here were Laybourne’s tips:. Keep a...
Recipesccenterdispatch.com

Back-to-school meal prep: 7 kid-friendly favorites with a twist

(BPT) - With kids returning to classes this fall, staying on top of their schedules can be challenging. Whether their itinerary is packed with homework, music lessons or sporting events, kids are busier than ever, and finding time to eat as a family can be easier said than done. No...
Cleveland, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Cleveland Clinic pediatrician and mom of two shares tips for keeping kids healthy when back at school

Masks offer kids an extra layer of protection and currently are the safest option for children under 12 as they head back to school. This advice comes from Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic Children's and also a mom of two youngsters. Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer learned more about the best ways to keep kids safe as the country sees the Delta variant complicate the COVID pandemic.
WorkoutsCitizen Online

Buchberger: Running shoes for older feet

We are seeing more people maintain an active lifestyle over the age of 50, and running is a common part of this lifestyle. As with running at any age, the footwear you choose can make or break you. Running shoes are your most important equipment when it comes to running. What many runners forget is that our bodies change with age and that includes how we accept the impact of running as our foot strikes the ground with each stride. Our adaptation to these changes means we also need to make some changes in how we choose running shoes.
Kidskclu.org

Tips For Parents On How To Get Their Kids Back To Healthy Habits

Lots of people gained excess weight during the pandemic, and emerging data suggest kids were no exception. Across racial and socioeconomic lines, kids put on weight as schools went online, sports were canceled and routines collapsed. NPR health correspondent Maria Godoy joins us for some tips for parents about how to get their kids back to healthy habits. Maria, hi.
Chicago, ILABC7 Chicago

Back to school supplies ideal for all students, parents

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Class is almost in session and parents may be checking off those last items on their school supply list. Some of the products listed are great for all students and parents. Pure Sky cleaning products are created by their patented microfiber technology and are designed to make...
Educationtribnow.com

Back-to-School Internet Safety Tips

For most districts in our area, school will be back in session within the next few weeks. And because many have incorporated some kind of online learning into school programming, it’s more important than ever for parents, teachers, administrators and students to be aware of potential online threats. BBB reminds consumers to be on the lookout for online predators this back-to-school season. “As…
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Kidsccenterdispatch.com

How Playtime Can Teach Important Values

(StatePoint) Playtime is not only fun, it can also be an opportunity to teach children important values and help them learn to give back. Here are three ideas for infusing a philanthropic mindset into fun. Eco-Friendly Play.
Brownsville, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

New school year brings challenges for children’s sleep schedule

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Putting your kids to sleep may seem like an easy task but it is a challenge for some parents. Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatrics at Valley Baptist Health System in Brownsville, said some parents use medications to help their children go to sleep. However, he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy