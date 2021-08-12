Why Carefully Designed Public Vaccination Mandates Can—and Should—Withstand Constitutional Challenge
To what extent do individual rights limit government authority to mandate vaccination? Pre-pandemic precedents provide important—but incomplete—guidance to courts as they grapple with challenges to a rapidly rising wave of coronavirus vaccination mandates. The lower courts have consistently upheld vaccination mandates as a condition of school attendance and employment in certain sectors, but pre-coronavirus decisions relied heavily on Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905) and Employment Division v. Smith (1990), precedents that the new Supreme Court majority evidently disfavors and may be primed to limit—or even overturn. Moreover, some coronavirus vaccination laws differ in significant ways from the typical vaccination requirements previously upheld by courts. As we explain below, carefully crafted coronavirus vaccination laws, with appropriate exemptions and penalties, are likely to survive constitutional challenges, but government lawyers and lower court judges would be wise to develop their reasoning in support of mandatory vaccination more fully, rather than relying on throwaway citations to Jacobson or Smith.www.lawfareblog.com
Comments / 0