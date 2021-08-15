Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Afghan women forced from banking jobs as Taliban take control

By Rupam Jain
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkSc7_0bQVF1AO00
Afghan women wait to receive free wheat donated by the Afghan government during a quarantine, amid concerns about the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kabul, Afghanistan April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Aug 15 (Reuters) - In early July, as Taliban insurgents were seizing territory from government forces across Afghanistan, fighters from the group walked into the offices of Azizi Bank in the southern city of Kandahar and ordered nine women working there to leave.

The gunmen escorted them to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs. Instead, they explained that male relatives could take their place, according to three of the women involved and the bank's manager.

"It's really strange to not be allowed to get to work, but now this is what it is," Noor Khatera, a 43-year-old woman who had worked in the accounts department of the bank told Reuters.

"I taught myself English and even learned how to operate a computer, but now I will have to look for a place where I can just work with more women around."

The incident is an early sign that some of the rights won by Afghan women over the 20 years since the hardline Islamist militant movement was toppled could be reversed.

The Taliban have steadily overrun the country since U.S. troops began withdrawing in May and the insurgents entered the capital on Sunday. read more

When they last ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their face and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.

Women who broke the rules sometimes suffered humiliation and public beatings by the Taliban's religious police under the group's strict interpretation of Islamic law.

During hitherto fruitless talks over a political settlement in recent years, Taliban leaders made assurances to the West that women would enjoy equal rights in accordance with what was granted by Islam, including the ability to work and be educated.

'THE WORLD SHOULD HELP US'

Two days after the episode at Azizi Bank, a similar scene played out at a branch of another Afghan lender, Bank Milli, in the western city of Herat, according to two female cashiers who witnessed it.

Three Taliban fighters carrying guns entered the branch, admonishing female employees for showing their faces in public. Women there quit, sending male relatives in their place.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid did not respond to a request for comment about the two incidents. Spokespeople for the two banks did not respond to requests for comment.

On the broader question of whether women would be allowed to work in banks in areas it controls, Mujahid added that no decision had yet been made.

"After the establishment of the Islamic system, it will be decided according to the law, and God willing, there will be no problems," he said.

The United States and others Western powers fear that the Taliban will roll back many of the freedoms won by women.

Gains made in women's right have been touted as one of the biggest accomplishments during the 20 years that U.S.-led forces have been deployed in Afghanistan, although they have mostly been made in urban centres. read more

Afghan women working in fields including journalism, healthcare and law enforcement have been killed in a wave of attacks since peace talks began last year between the Taliban and the U.S.-backed Afghan government.

The government blames most targeted killings on the Taliban, who deny carrying out assassinations.

"The Taliban will regress freedom at all levels and that is what we are fighting against," an Afghan government spokesperson said.

"Women and children are suffering the most and our forces are trying to save democracy. The world should understand and help us."

Scores of educated Afghan women took to social media to appeal for help and express their frustration.

"With every city collapsing, human bodies collapse, dreams collapse, history and future collapse, art and culture collapse, life and beauty collapse, our world collapses," Rada Akbar wrote on Twitter. "Someone please stop this."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Reuters

Reuters

166K+
Followers
196K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Islamist#Islamic#Bank Milli#Western
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Worldcitizensjournal.us

Taliban Executes Journalist’s Family Member After Door-To-Door Search

Added by Greg Albaugh on August 21, 2021. Tags: Afghanistan, Door to door search, Taliban takeover, target western media, The Daily Caller New Foundation, Thomas Catenacci, Western evacuation. The Taliban executed the relative of a journalist and seriously harmed another after a door-to-door search for the reporter in Afghanistan. The...
Middle EastNew York Post

Taliban set woman on fire for ‘bad cooking,’ Afghan activist alleges

Vengeful Taliban fighters set a young woman in northern Afghanistan ablaze this week, a woman’s rights activist alleged, as word of the terror group’s atrocities slowly trickles out of the strife-torn country. The woman was “put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters,” Najla Ayoubi,...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

Democrats trust the Taliban more than their fellow Americans

Now that the Taliban are going door to door, hunting and executing Afghans who worked for the United States, Democrats want everyone to know that conservatives in the U.S. are just as dangerous — or even worse. “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan?...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Afghanistan's female pop star Aryana Sayeed escapes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's biggest female pop star Aryana Sayeed on Thursday confirmed her escape after the Taliban takeover of Kabul city. "I am well and alive and after a couple of unforgettable nights, I have reached Doha, Qatar and am awaiting my eventual flight back home to Istanbul," Sayeed told her 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Worldtalesbuzz.com

Video reportedly shows Taliban execute Afghan police chief

Disturbing footage has emerged of an Afghan police chief being executed by the Taliban — after he surrendered to the militants, according to reports. Former BBC journalist Nasrin Nawa posted the gruesome video which appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, head of the police in Badghis province near Herat. The...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

If Biden really wants to help every American escape Afghanistan, he’ll let the troops venture outside the airport

What a nightmare. Tens of thousands of Americans and their allies are trapped in Afghanistan, desperate to get to the airport. And though President Joe Biden claims he’s doing “everything” possible to help them escape, he’s confined the military to inside the facility — telling would-be evacuees they’re on their own trying to get there.
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Taliban wants ties with all countries, including US

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 21 (ANI): Taliban on Saturday declared that they intend to have economic and trade ties with all countries around the world, including the US. "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants diplomatic and trade ties with all countries, particularly with the United States of America," the group's co-founder and deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said in a Twitter posting today, according to Xinhua News Agency.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.

Comments / 11

Community Policy