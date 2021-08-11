Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Redistricting sprint begins with major census data drop

By By Ally Mutnick and Zach Montellaro
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwSya_0bQUxXj000
The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release redistricting data on Thursday. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — The Census Bureau's long-awaited release of redistricting data Thursday will unleash a torrent of new state political maps in the weeks and months to come, starting with the handful of states pressed against early fall deadlines to enact new district boundaries.

Altogether, the maps could tilt control of Congress for the next decade, but they’ll come out one-by-one at first. Strategists from both parties predict that some states will finalize maps as soon as September and that roughly half of the states will set their new lines by the end of the year. The rest will follow in the first few months of 2022.

Colorado, for example, is quickly approaching an Oct. 1 deadline for the state’s independent redistricting commission to present a plan to the state Supreme Court — giving the commission a little under two months to do what normally takes a big chunk of the year. Michigan’s commission, meanwhile, must adopt its final maps by Nov. 1.

"I know that a lot of folks in the states are looking forward to getting started as well. There's been a lot of frustration,” said Adam Kincaid, the executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust. “They're staring at primary dates and other things and wondering if they're going to hit their deadlines, if they're going to be able to get things done on time.”

Some states with early primaries are even facing the prospect of having to reshuffle their entire election calendar, even pushing back long-standing primary dates, because of the delay.

The top-line data that the Census Bureau unveiled in April answered the biggest redistricting question: Which states are gaining and losing congressional seats? This new data trove will help shape the contours of those districts, showing which of the existing seats are currently over- or under-populated and where new districts could be drawn.

Broadly, the data released on Thursday shows a country that has become more urbanized and more diverse over the last decade. Metro areas across the country grew by 9 percent, and all ten of America's largest cities have over 1 million people for the first time in U.S. history.

The country has also become less white over the last decade. White Americans still make up the largest demographic in the country, but decreased by 8.6 percent over the last decade.

The dataset could also give an indication of whether the Census undercounted people of color in certain regions, and a state-by-state review will reveal whether individual states need to add additional opportunity districts for Blacks and Latinos, as required by the Voting Rights Act. That officially sets the stage for a wave of lawsuits expected from both parties as redistricting moves forward.

The process is also at the center of the battle for control of Congress. Redistricting decisions made in the coming months will be perhaps the largest determining factor in whether Democrats can hang onto to their razor-thin House majority.

"These data play an important role in our democracy, and also begin to illuminate how the local and demographic makeup of our nation has changed over the last decade," said Ron Jarmin, the acting director of the Census Bureau, during a presentation Thursday.

Mad dash to redistrict

A handful of states are expected to move quickly in considering new maps, including Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Iowa. Other states with early deadlines: Oregon, North Carolina, California and Virginia.

The data dropped Thursday afternoon in what’s called a “legacy format” — meaning redistricting agencies will have to download large files and convert them so they can be easily read by mapping software. That could take days or weeks.

“It's like Ikea furniture instead of Pottery Barn,” said Kelly Ward Burton, the president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. “When you buy from Pottery Barn, it all comes assembled. It's like, ‘Here’s your desk.’ But when you get it from Ikea, it's like, ‘Build it yourself.’”

In Colorado, the state’s independent commission already released a draft map in late June using data that wasn’t from the decennial count. It will now update that map, which created a new district north of Denver, and commissioners will review new plans on Sept. 6.

“We needed data to create preliminary plans so we would have something to talk about when we went out on the road,” Jessika Shipley, the staff director of the state’s independent commission, said of the initial plans. But, with census data in hand, those map lines can — and likely will — shift. The commissioners also still have to answer philosophical questions that will greatly influence what the map ultimately looks like.

“They do have a choice, to say what competitiveness should mean,” Shipley said. “Which communities of interest should be prioritized over others? Those kinds of decisions, essentially, are the ones that they can make value judgments about and should make value judgments about.”

Some states are confined not by early deadlines to submit new maps, but are staring down early primary dates — and subsequently early filing deadlines. Those, too, could be moved as states consider new maps.

Texas, which has a mid-December 2021 deadline for candidates to file for a March 1, 2022, primary, is one of those states. But those dates could soon be on the move: When GOP Gov. Greg Abbott called for a second special state legislative session earlier this month, he instructed lawmakers to consider a bill “modifying the filing periods and related election dates, including any runoffs, for primary elections held in Texas in 2022.”

(That special session is currently at a standstill because Democrats have continued their walkout to protest Republican-led legislation that would add new barriers to voting.)

Illinois, another state that typically has early primaries, has already moved its mid-March primaries to late June because of the redistricting delays.

Who was counted — and how are they represented?

Democrats will pore over the data to examine whether they can successfully push for new majority-minority districts, especially in Southern states. Possible candidates for additional opportunity districts in the South include Louisiana, Alabama and Georgia.

Any additional Voting Rights Act-protected seats in those states would help grow Democrats’ footprint in the South. The first step for Democratic groups is a pressure campaign to urge those state legislatures to voluntarily create new districts. If that fails, the NDRC plans to make the case in court.

And advocates are also looking outside the South as well. Thomas Saenz, the president and general counsel of Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, ticked off a wide range of states — including Texas, Colorado and California — as potential states where new Latino-dominated districts could be drawn.

The release on Thursday allows advocates to see how Americans were counted — and, crucially, if any population was missed, or “undercounted.”

“Where do we know people are, but they just weren't counted because of unusual circumstances?” said Kathay Feng, the national redistricting director at the good-government group Common Cause. She noted that in addition to the significant problems caused by pandemic, this was the first time the Census Bureau pushed people to respond online, a major shift for the agency.

“It’s sort of like the Hubble telescope. It’s the best that we got, but we know there’s a scratch on it,” she added. “Can we figure out exactly where the distortion is, that’s caused by that scratch on the lens?”

Since the release of apportionment data in April, Latino politicians and advocates have constantly worried that their communities were undercounted, which could diminish political representation for a fast-growing demographic in the U.S. But if their fears are confirmed, activists say that there is little that could be done to fix it, especially for congressional redistricting.

“It really is more about how to prevent it for the next time around,” said Saenz.

In a presentation Thursday, Census Bureau officials expressed confidence in the results but said they cannot yet easily discern places where the survey came up short.

"It is too early to speculate on undercounts or overcounts for any specific demographic group," Jarmin said.

A shifting legal landscape

The legal battles during this redistricting cycle will look significantly different compared to the past decade. Crucially, the Supreme Court’s 2019 decision that federal courts should have no role in deciding partisan gerrymandering claims ensures the state courts will take center stage in much of the coming lawsuits.

With liberal judges generally more likely to crack down on partisan gerrymandering, the partisan lean of the judiciary in individual states will be paramount. Mid-decade redistricting decisions by courts in North Carolina and Pennsylvania suggest those justices are more open to siding with Democrats seeking to block Republicans from drawing maps that are disproportionately in their favor.

But in 2020, Cheri Beasley, the Democratic chief justice of North Carolina’s state Supreme Court narrowly lost reelection to Republican Paul Newby. The chief justice can play a large role in redistricting disputes.

Meanwhile, Florida’s state Supreme Court has taken a sharp turn to the right thanks to a slew of appointees from GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. Even though Florida voters amended the state constitution to bar state legislators from considering politics in redistricting, the change in the judiciary has Democrats worried it may not stop Republican attempts to dismantle new Democratic districts in Orlando and St. Petersburg. Those seats were drawn in the middle of last decade, when a less conservative state Supreme Court struck down the GOP’s initial map.

Democrats have also grown nervous about what they describe as a GOP-friendly top court in Virginia , which will step into the state’s redistricting process if there’s a deadlock by the state’s commission, which is drawing the maplines for the first time.

The compressed redistricting timeline also means that legal battles over district lines may not be resolved in time for the midterm elections. “Depending on where we think litigation is necessary, we may have to make some triage decisions and pursue some cases after the 2022 election,” said Saenz, who noted that cases based on the Voting Rights Act would still land in federal court. “Even though that means elections will have occurred using faulty lines.”

But given the high-profile nature of redistricting, and the importance of what the map lines actually are heading into the midterms, strategists are hopeful that the courts will prioritize and streamline those cases.

“When a judge wants to move fast, they can,” Ward Burton said. “And judges during redistricting, on net for the most part, want to land the plane.”

Comments / 1

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
103K+
Followers
7K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Census Data#U S Census#State Legislatures#The U S Census Bureau#The Census Bureau#Congress#Supreme Court#White Americans#Latinos#Democrats#House#Pottery Barn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StatePOLITICO

Redistricting looms in Texas

Editor’s Note: Weekly Score is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Campaigns policy newsletter, Morning Score. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Springfield, ILThe News-Gazette

GOP says census data proves Democrats' redistricting maps unconstitutional

SPRINGFIELD — Republicans in the Illinois General Assembly say new, detailed census numbers released last week show the legislative maps that Democrats pushed through in the spring are unconstitutional. The Census Bureau released the data Thursday, several months later than usual due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and...
EducationMiami Herald

Five takeaways from the US census data drop

The outlines of America's increasingly diverse population and the data that will be the foundation of the fight for political power in the nation's capital were provided by a report the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. Here are five takeaways on what the changing demographics mean for the nation. The...
PoliticsMetro News

Breaking Down the Data Drop from the Census

The U.S. Census has released a wealth of data from the 2020 survey. Here are some characteristics about West Virginia that caught my eye:. –West Virginia continues to lose people. The state’s population dropped by 3.3 percent between 2010 and 2020, down to 1,792,147. Two other states lost population during the decade, but Mississippi’s decline was just two-tenths of a percent, while Illinois dropped by just one-tenth of a percent.
U.S. Politicskjan.com

US Census population data delivery today, triggering start of redistricting

(Radio Iowa) – After a more than four month delay, the U-S Census Bureau is scheduled to release population data today (Thursday) that’ll be used to develop new boundaries for Iowa’s congressional and legislative districts. The boundaries for Iowa’s congressional districts and for Iowa House and Senate districts are redrawn...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
Public Healthmontanarightnow.com

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been seen as a champion of fighting Covid-19 by Republicans — despite extreme surges in the state. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explores how, beyond the human toll, DeSantis's approach to the virus could also hurt his presidential chances in 2024.
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Americans With An Annual Income Over $21K To Receive More

As informed by the data issued by the Institute on Tax and Economic Policy, most of the citizens have already received a stimulus check worth $3,000. Interestingly, the amount a person would receive is directly dependent on how they have gone out and filed their income taxes. This also justifies how people who had an annual income of over $100,000 per year have been able to get the same amount as citizens with an annual income below $21,300.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

Comments / 1

Community Policy