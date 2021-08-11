Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Why It's Important to be Vaccinated at Rutgers

Rutgers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Rutgers welcomes faculty, staff and students back to campus in the midst of the COVID-19 Delta variant surge, the push is on to get the university community vaccinated in time for the fall semester. Rutgers Today sat down with Vicente Gracias, senior vice chancellor for clinical affairs at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences who has been at the forefront of the university’s response to the pandemic, to discuss the rapidly spreading variant, the incredible success of COVID-19 vaccines, and his message to those who haven’t yet chosen to get vaccinated.

