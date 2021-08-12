Man Found Dead in Woodside/Elmhurst Apartment Killed Himself, Blew Up Building: NYPD

A California surfing school owner has been arrested at the US-Mexico border for allegedly stabbing to death his two young children, aged three and one, in Mexico.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained by US Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.The arrest came after the bodies of two children, a three-year-old girl and one-year-old boy, were found on Monday morning by a farmworker at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, said Hiram Sanchez, Baja California’s attorney general.According to Mr...