Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man Found Dead in Woodside/Elmhurst Apartment Killed Himself, Blew Up Building: NYPD

Flushing Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was found dead by firefighters following an explosion inside his Woodside/Elmhurst apartment Tuesday likely killed himself prior to the massive blast, police said. Anesti Bulgaretsi, 26, was discovered by firefighters inside a seventh-floor penthouse apartment, located at 73-01 41 Ave., after an explosion and subsequent fire ripped through the upper floors of the building. The damage was so severe that it blew the roof off the penthouse ceiling and part of the building collapsed.

flushingpost.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Woodside#Police#Nypd#The New York Daily News#Fdny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Indy100

Cops think Beyonce fire was arson because books and gasoline were found in oven

New Orleans authorities investigating a fire at Beyoncé and Jay Z’s home in the area think it could have been an arson attack, NOLA.com reports. The blaze first erupted in the historical Garden District mansion on Wednesday, where firefighters uncovered books inside of the oven. Officials also found a gas canister inside of the house, leading authorities to believe that someone intentionally sparked the fire.
Brooklyn, NYfox5atlanta.com

NYPD: Woman shoots another woman in head on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - On Wednesday night in Brooklyn, a woman wearing black leggings, a silver belt, black and white sneakers, and a big white purse got out of a double-parked white sedan, walked around a parked BMW, stepped onto the curb, walked across the sidewalk, pulled a small handgun from behind her back, and put a bullet in the back of the head of a woman chatting with some people by a stoop.
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Woman, 70, raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment building: cops

A 70-year-old woman was raped at gunpoint inside her Bronx apartment building, police said Tuesday. The shocking sexual assault unfolded around 2 a.m. July 27 when the woman entered the stairwell of her building in Belmont and was approached by an unknown man from behind, cops said. The man, wearing...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Man found dead on sidewalk was shot in the head, coroner rules

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a man found dead on a sidewalk last week near downtown Las Vegas. Jeffrey Riha, 57, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide. Officers were called around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday...
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Woman Found Dead in Brooklyn Shelter With Bruising to Neck: NYPD

Police launched an investigation Sunday after a woman was found dead in a Brooklyn shelter with visible bruising to her neck, according to authorities. The NYPD said officers responded around 4 p.m. to a 911 call for an unconscious woman at the shelter on Amboy Street, near Sutter Avenue, in the Brownsville section.
Michigan City, INNWI.com

3 found dead in apartment; overdoses suspected, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Officials believe drug overdoses may have played a role in the deaths of three people discovered recently in an apartment in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. Responding to a welfare check Wednesday afternoon, police said they found the bodies of Debra Anderson, 50; Mary Wilson,...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Daily News

Woman beaten, raped in Mississippi mall restroom by man waiting inside, police say

A woman is recovering in a hospital and an alleged assailant is under arrest after she was brutally beaten, raped and then robbed in a mall bathroom stall. Police in Gulfport, Miss., said Andrew Malik Jones, 28, was waiting inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets when the victim came in at 6:43 p.m. The victim told authorities that Jones forced her into a stall, physically assaulted ...
Greenville, PAdeltanews.tv

Man Found Dead in Car

Detectives from the Greenville Police Department are busy working the city's 19th homicide. About 10 p.m. Thursday, police went to the corner of West Union Street and Steele Lane. Bruce Willis, 34, was found dead inside a car. Authorities say he was shot to death. If you know anything about...
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Man found dead in basement of abandoned NYC building, cops say

A man was found dead in the basement of an abandoned Bronx building this week, authorities said. Police discovered the man’s partially decomposed body under sheetrock minutes before 5 p.m. Wednesday while responding to a call for a foul odor inside a building on Briggs Avenue near East 198th Street in Bedford Park, police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

California surf school owner suspected of stabbing his two children to death

A California surfing school owner has been arrested at the US-Mexico border for allegedly stabbing to death his two young children, aged three and one, in Mexico.Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained by US Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.The arrest came after the bodies of two children, a three-year-old girl and one-year-old boy, were found on Monday morning by a farmworker at a ranch near Rosarito in Baja California, said Hiram Sanchez, Baja California’s attorney general.According to Mr...
Relationship AdvicePeople

Couple with Plans to Marry and Young Mom Are Killed in 'Targeted' Attack: Police

Authorities in New York are investigating a triple-slaying on Long Island that claimed the lives of an engaged couple and a young mother, PEOPLE confirms. Detectives believe that Georgia woman Nyasia Knox, 20, was visiting friends Richard Castano, 31, and Diamond Schick, 24, when all three were killed. Police found the victims shot to death in the couple's Farmingville home on Friday.
Public SafetyNewsweek

Man Who Escaped From Traffickers Kidnapped When He Asked for Help: 'Definition of Evil'

Two people have been arrested in Texas after being accused of kidnapping a man who had been human trafficked across international borders after he asked them for help. On Friday, the Rosenberg Police Department released a statement confirming that they had arrested Amy Regalado and Ricado Mejia, both of Falfurrias, Texas, in relation to the alleged crime and had subsequently charged the pair with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Public SafetyPosted by
MLive

Missing woman’s body found buried in concrete inside her home

A western North Carolina woman missing for several weeks has been found dead in her home, buried in concrete, a sheriff’s investigator said. An autopsy and dental records confirmed the remains of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, of Linville Falls, were found in the basement, according to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed during apartment fire in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: We have learned new information about Thursday’s fire that killed a man in midtown Tulsa. A resident FOX23 spoke with said he called 911 around 9:30 p.m. when smoke started pouring into his apartment through the air vents. Firefighters say when they got to the complex,...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Father charged in fatal dog mauling of NYC toddler

The Brooklyn father whose 19-month-old son was mauled to death by the family’s Rottweiler was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminally negligent homicide, police said. Vernon Foster, 30, was also charged with manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Authorities say the toddler, Ryan, was attacked by...

Comments / 2

Community Policy