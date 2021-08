Wall Street stocks were in the red early on Monday after data out of China showed the Asian nation's economy was slowing down at a faster-than-expected rate. As of 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.33% at 35,399.68, while the S&P 500 was 0.47% weaker at 4,447.22 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.11% softer at 14,658.55.