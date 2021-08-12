Nippin’ it in the bud

On Aug. 17 the board of commissioners is set to impose a parking rule for Sherburne County. Tell them no. This is just another cruel measure that has nothing to do with public safety. With a complaint rate of 1 per every 5.5 days, this is nothing more than taxation by citation. It is a perverse practice of using code enforcement to raise revenue. What type of fines are you proposing for parking in one’s own yard space? I own my yard, not the county. The public as a whole should not be punished for the few that are at issue. This should be a case-by-case enforcement. By restricting how many vehicles and what type of surface they are parked on, you are about to leave residents bewildered, resentful and angry. This is abusive and unfair. — James P. Obler, Elk River.