Bragg Gaming revenue grows 28% in strong second quarter
Toronto-listed gaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has raised its full year revenue guidance following a strong performance during the second quarter of 2021. Revenue in Q2 rose 28 per cent year-on-year to €15.4m and included the first contributions from newly acquired game studio Wild Streak, which will enable the company to shift from primarily providing third-party games to predominantly focussing on providing in-house developed content with higher gross profit margins.www.gamingintelligence.com
