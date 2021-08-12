Bragg Gaming revenue grows 28% in strong second quarter

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of July 2021 with net revenues of $1.9M and a gross margin of 50.4%. These results represent a 40.9% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 104.1% increase in revenue when compared to July 2019.