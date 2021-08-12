Cancel
Bragg Gaming revenue grows 28% in strong second quarter

gamingintelligence.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto-listed gaming content provider Bragg Gaming Group has raised its full year revenue guidance following a strong performance during the second quarter of 2021. Revenue in Q2 rose 28 per cent year-on-year to €15.4m and included the first contributions from newly acquired game studio Wild Streak, which will enable the company to shift from primarily providing third-party games to predominantly focussing on providing in-house developed content with higher gross profit margins.

