Entain grows first half profit as online growth accelerates

Beam Suntory saw sales climb 12% in the first half of 2021, boosted by solid growth for its premium brand stable and the recovery of the on-premise sector. The company logged double-digit sales gains in markets including the United States, Canada, EMEA, Oceania, India, China, Emerging Asia and Global Travel Retail. Its first-half 2021 sales were 8% above the first half of 2019, the comparable pre-pandemic period. According to Impact Databank, Beam Suntory is the third-largest spirits marketer worldwide with volume of approximately 59.3 million cases last year.