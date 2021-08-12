Entain grows first half profit as online growth accelerates
London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain enjoyed a strong performance during the first half of 2021 as net gaming revenue (NGR) rose by 11 per cent to £1.79bn. Buoyed by its 22nd consecutive quarter of double-digit online growth, total online NGR was up 28 per cent at £1.59bn in the first half period, driven by strong underlying performances in all key markets, a full sporting calendar and longer lockdown restrictions in retail.www.gamingintelligence.com
