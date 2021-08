Despite doubling its revenue from a year ago and a record first half for the UFC, Endeavor was saddled with a $319 million loss for its second quarter earnings. The losses were due primarily to heavy operating and sales costs, and comes after a quarter in which it managed a small $2.4 million profit. Revenue for the most recent quarter was $1.1 billion, almost double from what it was a year ago ($650 million). The UFC had also had its biggest first half in history. The revenue was in line with analysts’ expectations.