CHVRCHES Trade Remixes With Legendary Horror Film Composer John Carpenter

"Get ready for the ultimate predator!" Madman Films has released an official international trailer for Big Freaking Rat, a ridiculous B-movie Troma horror special from filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill (also of the B-movies Nation's Fire and The Amityville Harvest). This was apparently already released last fall in the US, but we haven't heard about it until now. So why not give it a look?! Nothing like a gnarly Big Freaking Rat to ruin your day. Ha ha. A ranger is about to open a campground for the season. Everything is in order and the camp seems peaceful until a giant rat, mutated by dumped toxic waste, begins killing the campers and rangers. The film stars Scott C. Roe, Caleb Thomas, Cece Kelly, Nino Aldi, Mark Hoadley, and Theresa Ireland. It is one of those films to stay far away from, unless you want to laugh at how bad it is…
