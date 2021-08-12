Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CHVRCHES Trade Remixes With Legendary Horror Film Composer John Carpenter

By Nick Yopko
edm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs August continues on, many artists have begun to prepare for the return of fall and, more specifically, Halloween festivities. None more so than CHVRCHES, who recently traded remixes with one of horror's most iconic figures, John Carpenter, the director of legendary films such as Halloween and The Thing. In...

edm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Chvrches#Horror Film#Movies#Chvrches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Dive Down the Rabbit Hole With 6 of the Best Conspiracy Horror Films

Conspiracy theories can be dangerous when taken at face value, especially now that the internet has made it hard for some folks to tell the difference between legitimate information and paranoid rambling. However, when used as a storytelling tool, conspiratorial thinking can also serve as a reminder about the merits of questioning authority and fighting back against an unfair status quo.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

The Films of John Carpenter on Movie Podcast Blank Check

Blank Check with Griffin & David is proud to present THEY PODCAST: A Series on the Filmography of John Carpenter. The podcast will trace Carpenter’s filmography – covering the staggering success of Halloween, his diminishing returns at the box office, and his eventual triumph as one of the most celebrated cult directors of all time. With Carpenter emerging the victor with over 413,000 Twitter votes cast during Blank Check’s 5th annual March Madness competition, this series is highly anticipated among fans. The first episode – “Dark Star” featuring writer Emily Yoshida – drops August 8th on all podcasting platforms.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Final Crowd Funding Campaign for Upcoming Horror Film DEMENTED

I’m horror filmmaker Nigel Hartwell. I wrote Demented in 2018, found a few interested investors in 2019 so we started shooting the film. The film started with Dakota House (North of 60, X-files) and a group of talented ladies Angelina Love (TNA Impact & Ring of Honor Wrestler) Cheyenne Ennis (Insight of Evil) and continued to grow both in budget and cast adding horror legends Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp) and Ari Lehman (Friday the 13th). Then we added my Childhood wrestling hero Bret “Hitman” Hart. It took me 1 year of Editing to finish the film, and we did a test screening at the Edmonton Festival of Fear and won Best Exploitation Film. We stuck around an listened to what the fans in the audience had to say, then we decided to gear back up and shoot additional scenes to give the fans what they want. Now here we are in 2021, the release date of the film will be AUGUST FRIDAY THE 13th.
MoviesComicBook

Sharksploitation Documentary to Chronicle Impact of Sharks in Horror Films

Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg's Jaws helped birth the idea of a blockbuster, proving just how captivated movie fans were by horror movies focusing on sharks, with the all-new documentary Sharksploitation set to explore the nature of shark cinema and the countless films that attempted to replicate the success of the adaptation of the Peter Benchley novel. Shortly after Jaws debuted, audiences were treated to films like Piranha and Orca, which focused on the horrors of animals that lurked under the surface of the water, while recent efforts like the Sharknado series dominate social media whenever they debut, if only for audiences to revel in their absurdity.
Musicmxdwn.com

Chvrches and John Carpenter Team Up for New Joint 7”

Chvrches and John Carpenter have teamed up on a new 7” single. The single features two-tracks including a Chvrches remix of Carpenter’s “Turning the Bones” and a John Carpenter remix of Chvrches “Good Girls.” According to Pitchfork, pre-orders for the colored vinyl have already sold out, but the remixes are available to listen to below.
MoviesCollider

'The Others': Why This 2001 Horror Film Is an Uncanny Reflection of Today

This August, Alejandro Amenábar’s horror drama The Others turns twenty years old. At the time of its release, The Others was both a financial and critical success, pulling in a nearly $210 million worldwide gross on a $17 million budget with critics such as Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers calling the film a “master class." With a third-act twist just as memorable as, and similar to, M. Night Shyamalan’s “I see dead people” in The Sixth Sense, The Others has its fair share of creepy children and their antics, an eerie atmosphere set in a secluded Victorian estate, and some genuinely spine-tingling scares and imagery. With James Wan’s The Conjuring films and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and follow-up Bly Manor, it’s time to reconsider how The Others fits into this current moment of horror dramas and domestic ghost stories.
MoviesFirst Showing

New Trailer for Dumb Troma Horror Comedy Film 'Big Freaking Rat'

"Get ready for the ultimate predator!" Madman Films has released an official international trailer for Big Freaking Rat, a ridiculous B-movie Troma horror special from filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill (also of the B-movies Nation's Fire and The Amityville Harvest). This was apparently already released last fall in the US, but we haven't heard about it until now. So why not give it a look?! Nothing like a gnarly Big Freaking Rat to ruin your day. Ha ha. A ranger is about to open a campground for the season. Everything is in order and the camp seems peaceful until a giant rat, mutated by dumped toxic waste, begins killing the campers and rangers. The film stars Scott C. Roe, Caleb Thomas, Cece Kelly, Nino Aldi, Mark Hoadley, and Theresa Ireland. It is one of those films to stay far away from, unless you want to laugh at how bad it is…
MoviesHollywood Reporter

John Carpenter

‘Halloween’ Director John Carpenter to Receive Virtual Fantasia Fest Tribute. 'Halloween' director John Carpenter is set to receive a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming virtual Fantasia Film Festival. Movie News. Aug 6, 2020 7:00 am. By. Gary B. Kibbe, Cinematographer for John Carpenter, Dies at 79. Gary B. Kibbe,...
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

‘Escape From L.A.’ Shows Why John Carpenter Shouldn’t Do Sequels

In the summer of 1996, fans of genre-movie director John Carpenter were thrilled to learn he was readying a sequel to his classic 1981 film Escape From New York. They were hoping for a gem by a filmmaker whose career had become increasingly uneven. What they got instead, on Aug. 9, 1986, was Escape From L.A., the first signal of the final deterioration of a great director.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Upcoming Horror Film SHINGLES Tapes CarousHELL Director Steve Rudzinski

Steve Rudzinski has been tapped to direct a feature horror anthology called Shingles!. Shingles is a book series that has been ongoing for years with a fairly large fanbase and can best be described as an adult-level Goosebumps. The multiple authors of the Shingles series have banded together to write a screenplay which adapts several of their book stories into one singular film. The film will have three core stories with additional adapted stories serving as the wrap around. This thing is going to have plenty of blood, monsters, and jokes.
MoviesFANGORIA

SATAN'S SERVANT: The Horror Film Made By Teens For $2000

About a month ago, I got an email from an 18-year-old young man named Jack McDermott. Jack and his friend Ethan Gomez Zahnley had just spent a chunk of the pandemic making a horror feature called Satan’s Servant, and they really wanted me to watch it. I was really charmed by their approach and, thinking back to my teen days of wanting to make horror movies with my pals, popped some popcorn and pressed play on the link Jack sent me. And I really enjoyed it! Their film, following a group of suburban teens who stumble upon a murderous plot by neighborhood parents who've converted to Satanism ("and not the hipster freedom-of-religion kind"), is surprisingly polished, has a scrappy DIY energy to it, and legitimately has its own, often hilarious voice. I told Jack and Ethan to let Fango know how we can help spread the word.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Conjuring Movies: Every Horror Film In the Franchise, Ranked

When it comes to scary movies, there’s been one horror universe that has been taking over the genre for nearly a decade now, and that is The Conjuring universe, tales of spooky ghost stories, haunting demons, and terrifying true experiences. From the moment The Conjuring was released in theaters, it opened a path for sequel after sequel, spinoff after spinoff, and has created a whole entire universe full of horror tales.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer, pics and info: Cosmic horror film “SITE 13”

The Lovecraftian indie production is emerging nearly two decades after it first began. Producer/editor Alan Rowe Kelly gave us the first look at the trailer and some images from SITE 13, which began as a found-footage chiller shot in 2003 by director Tony Urban (KOTTENTAIL, KLOWNZ). After Urban retired from filmmaking, the project was shelved, but his co-writer and star Nathan Faudree never forgot about it. “Flash forward 13 years, and I was still haunted by the hard work everyone had done for the film,” Faudree says. “I contacted Tony with the idea of letting me write and film a present-day portion of the movie and use the old footage as flashback material. Tony quickly agreed, happy to give the film a new life, and this would become one of those films with the bold description of ‘13 years in the making!’ I crafted a script that incorporated the 2003 footage into a present-day story featuring a recurring character.”
Moviesimdb.com

Hans Zimmer Composed a Second ‘Dune’ Score for Film’s Massive Behind-the-Scenes Book

Just how massive is Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming “Dune” adaptation? Apparently it’s big enough to inspire two original Hans Zimmer scores. It was already known that Oscar winner Zimmer was composing the original score for Villeneuve’s “Dune” theatrical release, but now io9 confirms Zimmer has written additional and separate original score music inspired by the making-of “Dune” book that is being published in tandem with the film’s October release.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: GLASSHOUSE is a Lilting Pandemic Horror Film

In total isolation, as a pandemic turns the world upside down, a house of glass rises mysteriously out of the mist and forest. Inside, a small family lives in lonely confinement, tending the plants growing within the greenhouse that protect them from the toxic air. Outside the safety of their airtight glasshouse, an airborne neurochemical shreds the memories of its victims. Mother teaches her children the simple laws of their sanctuary and how to preserve precious memories through rituals. Daughters Evie and Bee are two girls on the cusp of womanhood in a strange and violent world—one is dedicated to memory and the other wishes to forget. Together with Mother, Evie and Bee are caring for innocents Gabe and Daisy when a seductive stranger disturbs the tranquility of their sanctuary.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

CUSTODES: THE FIRST GOTHIC THRILLER BY ALIENSIDE STUDIO

Custodes is the first film by Alienside Studio, the generation Z trio of Borniotto (Lea and Vera, directors, authors and performers) and Nervi (director, author and director of photography), born in the first days of the pandemic. The three creative identities blend perfectly in a co-written gothic thriller with an abstract and conceptual cut that tells a classic story from a new perspective.

Comments / 0

Community Policy