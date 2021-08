The country's hottest ZIP code for real estate transactions is 80916, according to Realtor.com, which happens to be located on the southeast side of Colorado Springs. Those familiar with the Colorado Springs area likely aren't too surprised that this ZIP code is so hot, seeing a 36 percent increase in viewers-per-property year-over-year. This part of the city is one direction where affordable residential expansion is still possible, with growth along the entire western edge of the city blocked by a mountain range and growth to the north leading to Denver.