Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe currency pair completed a wave of decline to 1.1705 and demonstrated a link of growth to 1.1750. Today we expect a consolidation range to form right under this level. It might then extend to 1.1766. Then the price should drop to 1.1720, break through it, and open a way to 1.1675.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Us Dollar#Equities#Forex#Eur Usd#Gbp Usd#Usd Jpy#Japanese#Usd Chf#Aud Usd#Australian#Xau Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Euro
Related
RetailPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar trims recent losses after weak China data

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar crept higher on Monday as disappointing economic activity data from China helped the greenback claw back some recent losses after a shocking slump in consumer sentiment on Friday weakened the U.S. unit. Against a basket of other currencies, the greenback edged higher to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY remains depressed below mid-109.00s, over one-week lows

USD/JPY remained under bearish pressure for the fourth successive session on Monday. COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and continued exerting pressure on the pair. A modest pickup in the USD demand might help limit any meaningful slide, at least for now. The USD/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD continues to move sideways below 1.1800

EUR/USD failed to build on Friday's gains on Monday. US Dollar Index is edging modestly higher at the start of the week. Focus shifts to high-tier data releases from eurozone and US. After posting strong gains on Friday, the EUR/USD pair started the new week in a calm manner and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800

XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790. Update: After starting the new week on the back foot and edging lower toward $1,770, the XAU/USD pair regained its traction during the American trading hours on Monday and was last seen rising 0.4% at $1,786. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its safe-haven rivals in the risk-averse market environment. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down 4% on the day. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that the Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 18.3 in August from 43, missing the market expectation of 29 by a wide margin.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains under pressure on firmer US dollar

GBP/USD under pressure as greenback perks up again. Risk-off markets are taking their toll on forex at the start of the week. GBP/USD is down some 0.17% on the day as the greenback makes back some ground following a dismal performance at the end of last week's trade. Cable is...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY extends slide, closes in on 109.00 on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to push lower in the second half of the day. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%. US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 92.50. The USD/JPY pair stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day on Monday and was last seen trading at 109.12, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nio Stock Falls To Support: Technical Analysis

This has prompted many to seek stricter regulations of self-driving cars in China. It has been reported that Nio is cooperating with the investigation of the accident. Nio was down 5.53% at $38.76 at last check. Shares are trading at support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD starts out the Asian session on the backfoot

NZD/USD pressured as the US dollar firms up ahead of RBNZ this week. Risk-off has helped to lift the US dollar and hamstring the commodity complex. NZD/USD is ending the North American session down over 0.2% after the US dollar perked up on Monday following a session of modest risk-aversion and weak Chinese data to start the week.
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD looks to close in red below 0.7350, eyes on RBA Minutes

AUD/USD remains on track to end the day in the negative territory. US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 92.60. Focus shifts to Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting minutes. The AUD/USD pair struggled to shake off the bearish pressure and touched a daily low of 0.7319 in the...
RetailFXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near multi-month support around 109.00 ahead of US Retail Sales

USD/JPY extends the previous session’s decline on Tuesday. US Dollar Index rebounds modestly above 92.50 on risk-off sentiment. The Yen gains on a general flight to safety due to geopolitical unrest and coronavirus concerns. The USD/JPY pair remains under bearish pressure in the initial Asian trading hour. After testing fresh...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Market participants waiting for UK employment figures

The UK will publish employment-related data on Tuesday, focus on unemployment. Irish companies working their way around the Brexit protocol. GBP/USD edged lower amid renewed demand for the safe-haven dollar. The GBP/USD pair bottomed for the day at 1.3827, recovering some ground in the American afternoon to end the day...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed, yen and swiss franc gain on safe-haven buyiing

The greenback ended the day firm against euro and sterling but weakened versus safe-haven yen and the swiss franc due following soft Chinese data and geopolitical tension in Afghanistan. Sources from Reuters on China's industrial output rose 6.4% in July from a year ago, well behind expectations, official data showed...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Yen to strengthen as geopolitical concerns heighten – Rabobank

USD/JPY has dropped sharply over the past two sessions. The Japanese yen has previously proved to be more sensitive to regional geopolitical concerns, therefore, it is expected to strengthen as there is a strong chance that the newsflow regarding tensions with China could increase with frequency in the coming years, as reported by Rabobank.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD slides further below 0.7300 mark, lowest since November 2020

AUD/USD witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. Investors now look forward to US Retail Sales and Fed Chair Powell’s speech for a fresh impetus. The AUD/USD pair lost some additional ground...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar weakens on plummeting confidence

The US August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index plunged to 70.2, its lowest in almost a decade. European macroeconomic data continues to limit demand for the shared currency. EUR/USD could advance in the near term but is far from changing its bearish course. The American dollar fell on Friday, helping EUR/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Fears put the pair on the bearish path

Japan’s Gross Domestic Product is expected to have improved to 0.2% QoQ in Q2. US Treasury yields plunged on Friday, weighing on USD/JPY. USD/JPY is poised to extend its decline on a break below 109.50. The USD/JPY pair edged sharply lower and settled at 109.60, ending the week with losses....
RetailFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Chinese data may spur risk aversion

China will publish July Industrial Production and Retail Sales at the weekly opening. The aussie remained pressure as local data keeps reflecting the sour economic situation. AUD/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the near term, with sellers aligned around 0.7400. The AUD/USD pair recovered within range to close the week with modest...
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound unable to attract buyers

The dollar plunged after US data signalled a possible growth deceleration. The UK will publish critical employment-related figures on Tuesday. GBP/USD is technically neutral, could advance on a break above 1.3890. The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged at 1.3867, recovering on the broad dollar’s weakness at the end of...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD bulls looking to the RBNZ to hike

NZD/USD traders are bracing for volatility this week around the RBNZ. NZD/USD is picking up some of the demand lost for the US dollar. NZD/USD has opened on Monday where it left off on Friday on an important week for kiwi traders in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy