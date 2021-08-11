Redburn Starts Delta Air Lines (DAL) at Neutral

Delta Air Lines is upgrading its meal service in premium cabins on select transcontinental flights, the carrier announced. Delta is partnering with San Francisco-based Greek restaurant group Souvla to supply sandwiches, salads and Greek yogurt to Delta One and First Class passengers on flights from San Francisco to both Boston and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, beginning in September. Additionally, New York-based caterer Union Square Events, a Delta partner since 2013, will bring back its menu—featuring items such as braised short ribs and spinach and goat cheese frittatas—for Delta One and First Class passengers on flights from JFK to each Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.