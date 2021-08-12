1725 Creek Bottom Way, Chesterfield, VA 23236

JUST LISTED IN PROVIDENCE CREEK! Built in 2001 and maintained by the original owner, this unique property is nestled at the end of cul-de-sac street and sits on over 0.6 acres of land! The focal point of the backyard is a massive deck with a gated off 2nd level that gives you access to your own private pool which just had the lining replaced prior to listing. As you walk through the front door you will notice the wide-planked laminate that runs through the separate office, dining, and living spaces. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a separate breakfast nook, and a HUGE wrap around island that can easily fit 4 barstools. Off of the kitchen is another great space perfect for a recreation room, office, etc. The primary bedroom upstairs has an en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower and has recently been updated with new floors and fresh paint. The unfinished 3rd floor has walk up access is a perfect place for excess storage. Showings start this Friday - schedule your appointment today!