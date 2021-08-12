Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

1725 Creek Bottom Way, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUST LISTED IN PROVIDENCE CREEK! Built in 2001 and maintained by the original owner, this unique property is nestled at the end of cul-de-sac street and sits on over 0.6 acres of land! The focal point of the backyard is a massive deck with a gated off 2nd level that gives you access to your own private pool which just had the lining replaced prior to listing. As you walk through the front door you will notice the wide-planked laminate that runs through the separate office, dining, and living spaces. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a separate breakfast nook, and a HUGE wrap around island that can easily fit 4 barstools. Off of the kitchen is another great space perfect for a recreation room, office, etc. The primary bedroom upstairs has an en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower and has recently been updated with new floors and fresh paint. The unfinished 3rd floor has walk up access is a perfect place for excess storage. Showings start this Friday - schedule your appointment today!

Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
CNN

Inside Biden’s defiant Afghanistan response

WASHINGTON CNN — By the time images of desperate Afghans clinging to American warplanes began emerging from Kabul on Monday morning, President Joe Biden had conceded to aides he had little choice but to interrupt his stay at Camp David to return to the White House. He had been facing...
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.

