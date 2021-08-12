Cancel
Kingston Mines, IL

Two homes sold in Kingston Mines, Illinois with a median home sale price of $182,400 in June 2021

By Peoria Standard
peoriastandard.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the top two home sales for Kingston Mines, Illinois in June 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In June 2021, there were two homes sold, with a median home sale price of $182,400 in Kingston Mines.

