Lee County, AL

Lee County Commission Watch

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis page space is purchased in response to “streamlining” Lee County Commission meetings to impede citizen input from being viewed and placed into the official record — putting commissioners on notice of actions done well or poorly; ethical or unethical; legal or outside politicians’ authority. The prayerful hope is print after each Commission meeting – i.e., twice a month. Knowing those who fear freedom of speech will disapprove this purchased print, a humble request of forgiveness is submitted. Those not wanting to suffer this freedom of expression are asked to skip-over reading this purchased space.

County
Lee County, AL
Lee County, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee#Leecounty Commission#Planning Commission#Green Chapel
