Lee County Commission Watch

This page space is purchased in response to “streamlining” Lee County Commission meetings to impede citizen input from being viewed and placed into the official record — putting commissioners on notice of actions done well or poorly; ethical or unethical; legal or outside politicians’ authority. The prayerful hope is print after each Commission meeting – i.e., twice a month. Knowing those who fear freedom of speech will disapprove this purchased print, a humble request of forgiveness is submitted. Those not wanting to suffer this freedom of expression are asked to skip-over reading this purchased space.