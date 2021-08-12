Xavi Heaps Praise on Four Premier League Players Who Impressed Him at Euro 2020

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has heaped praise on Mahmoud Dahoud, and has backed him to play a leadership role in the team this season. Mahmoud Dahoud has enjoyed an incredible 2021 so far. The midfielder began the year as a fringe player for Borussia Dortmund. And it was widely expected that he would be sold before long. But he forced his way into the team in February and established himself as a vital player for the Black and Yellows. His performances in the middle of the park helped BVB win the DFB-Pokal and qualify for the Champions League last season.