Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Xavi Heaps Praise on Four Premier League Players Who Impressed Him at Euro 2020

By Amreen
90min.com
 4 days ago

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez showered praise on four Premier League players who impressed him with their performances in Euro 2020. The former midfielder, who made over 1000 appearances and won 28 major honours for club and country, is currently enjoying a successful stint as manager of Al-Sadd in Qatar. And the Spaniard admitted he was impressed by several performers for England at Euro 2020.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Manchester United#Al Sadd#Spaniard#Times#Timessport#City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Euro
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Five Premier League players set for a breakout season

Every single season there are breakout stars and the Premier League is no different, with these five rising stars set to shine. With a lot of promising young players moving on this summer, especially from top six teams where they can’t get regular minutes right now, it will be intriguing to see new stars shine for teams lower down the Premier League.
Premier Leaguekfgo.com

Soccer-Premier League players to continue taking the knee next season

(Reuters) -Players from all 20 Premier League clubs will continue to take the knee ahead of games this season to highlight their opposition to racism, the league said on Tuesday. The Premier League said it “wholeheartedly supported” the decision, adding that players and match officials will continue to wear a...
UEFAchatsports.com

Premier League teams 'WILL continue to take the knee before kick off next season' with players 'fully in favour of the anti-racism gesture after powerful impact during Euro 2020'

Premier League, UEFA Euro 2020, England national association football team, Football League First Division, sports season, Italy, Colin Kaepernick. Premier League players want to carry on taking the knee before the start of matches next season after feeling the gesture's impact during Euro 2020, reports claim. The anti-racism display has...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Marco Rose heaps praise on “great footballer” Mahmoud Dahoud

Borussia Dortmund head coach Marco Rose has heaped praise on Mahmoud Dahoud, and has backed him to play a leadership role in the team this season. Mahmoud Dahoud has enjoyed an incredible 2021 so far. The midfielder began the year as a fringe player for Borussia Dortmund. And it was widely expected that he would be sold before long. But he forced his way into the team in February and established himself as a vital player for the Black and Yellows. His performances in the middle of the park helped BVB win the DFB-Pokal and qualify for the Champions League last season.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Nolito backs Adama Traore to make LaLiga return if Wolves star continues to impress in the Premier League... as Celta Vigo forward praises 'the club of my life' and signals ambition to represent Spain at the 2022 Qatar World Cup

Former Manchester City forward Nolito believes Wolves star Adama Traore could transition back to life in LaLiga if his form in the Premier League continues. Sportsmail revealed earlier this week Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to raid his former club with an offer for the £45million-rated wide man.
Premier LeaguePosted by
AFP

Premier League braced for four-way title race

The Premier League's giants have again brushed off the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the start of the new season on Friday with a four-team battle expected for the title. AFP Sport looks at  the four leading contenders for the title: Manchester City Winning a third Premier League title in four seasons and lifting yet another League Cup was not enough to sate Guardiola's appetite for success.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PLAYER RATINGS: Paul Pogba becomes first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes claims a hat-trick

Manchester United got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start by putting five goals past Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday. Paul Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a single Premier League game for the club in over 10 years, while Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net three times to claim a hat-trick.

Comments / 0

Community Policy