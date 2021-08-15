Cancel
World

Factbox: Afghan cities taken over by the Taliban

By Reuters
 8 days ago
Tanks arrive at battlefield, in Kunduz, Afghanistan July 7, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. REUTERS TV via REUTERS

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent months as U.S. and other foreign forces withdrew, and on Sunday they entered Kabul. Following is a list of provincial capitals as they fell to the Islamist militants. Afghanistan has 34 provinces. For a graphic, see https://tmsnrt.rs/3jGaX8M

PROVINCIAL CAPITALS FALLING TO THE TALIBAN:

- Aug. 6 - ZARANJ. The Taliban take over the city in Nimroz province in the south, the first provincial capital to fall to the insurgents since they stepped up attacks on Afghan forces in early May.

- Aug. 7 - SHEBERGHAN. The Taliban declare they have captured the entire northern province of Jawzjan, including its capital Sheberghan. Heavy fighting is reported in the city, and government buildings are taken over by the insurgents. Afghan security forces say they are still fighting there.

- Aug. 8 - SAR-E-PUL. The insurgents take control of Sar-e-Pul, capital of the northern province of the same name. It is the first of three provincial centres to fall on the same day. read more

- Aug. 8 - KUNDUZ. Taliban fighters seize control of the northern city of 270,000 people, regarded as a strategic prize as it lies at the gateway to mineral-rich northern provinces and Central Asia. Government forces say they are resisting the insurgents from an army base and the airport.

- Aug. 8 - TALOQAN. The capital of Takhar province, also in the north, falls to the Taliban in the evening. They free prisoners and force government officials to flee.

- Aug. 9 - AYBAK. The capital of the northern province of Samangan is overrun by Taliban fighters.

- Aug. 10 - PUL-E-KHUMRI. The capital of the central province of Baghlan falls to the Taliban, according to residents.

- Aug. 11 - FAIZABAD. The capital of the northeastern province of Badakhshan is under Taliban control, a provincial council member says.

- Aug. 12 - GHAZNI. The insurgents take over the city, capital of the province of the same name, a senior security officer says.

- Aug 12 - FIRUS KOH. The capital of Ghor province, was handed over to the Taliban on Thursday night without a fight, security officials said.

- AUG 13 - QALA-E-NAW. The Taliban have captured the capital of the northwestern province of Badghis, a security official and the Taliban said.

- Aug 13 - KANDAHAR. The Taliban have captured Afghanistan's second biggest city of Kandahar, government officials and the Taliban said.

- Aug 13 - LASHKAR GAH. The Taliban have captured the capital of the southern province of Helmand, police said.

- Aug 13 - HERAT. Capital of Herat province in the west was under Taliban control after days of clashes, a provincial council member said.

- Aug 14 - PUL-E-ALAM. The capital of Logar province fell to the Taliban without much resistance, a local provincial council member said.

- Aug 14 - MAZAR-I-SHARIF, the capital of Balkh province and the biggest city in the north has fallen to the Taliban, a provincial council official said.

- Aug 14 - MAYMANA, the capital of the northern province of Faryab was handed over to the Taliban, a provincial official said.

- Aug 15 - JALALABAD. Taliban insurgents took control of the key eastern city and capital of Nangarhar province without a fight on Sunday, leaving the territory controlled by the crumbling government to little more than the capital Kabul.

STATUS NOT CLEAR AS OF AUG. 15:

- FARAH. Capital of the western province of Farah.

- SHARAN. Capital of Paktika province.

- ASADABAD. Capital of Kunar province

- GARDEZ. Capital of Paktia province.

- NILI. Capital of central province of Daykundi

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

