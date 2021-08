Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Sends Letter to Governor Recommending Masks in Schools. On August 16, 2021, the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards stating that the organization and its members strongly recommend universal masking while indoors in schools. This comes after Governor Edwards issued an indoor mask mandate on August 2, 2021, which is in effect until at least September 1, 2021.