Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Dante L. King

thefactsnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDante Lee King was born June 16, 1999 his Father Dante Lee King SR and his mother Milakah Washington. He proceeds in death his father Dante King SR. and his brother Taivonne Dafilthiest King He leaves behind to mourn his mother Milakah Washington his brother Daizhantae King his grandfathers Freddie Washington, Larry King and Mike Reese he also leaves behind to mourn his grandmother’s Yvonne Washington, Cheryl Staley and Rachel Washington and a host of aunts godsons uncles cousins and friends. Tay was the sweetest person you would ever meet with a smile that will light up the room. Tay will truly be missed.

www.thefactsnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Columbia Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Angela P. Mcneair

Angela Peaches Mcneair was a Daughter , Sister , Aunt, Nana and of her many titles a MOTHER , She was a Phenomenal Woman. Peaches will be greatly missed by everyone to have ever been in her presence, her strong laughter ,humor and generosity will never be forgotten. Peaches entire being will be forever in memory . August 13, 2021 Friday 3-10pm will be her homegoing contact her dea.
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In loving Memory of Queen Lillie Bell Lewis

In loving Memory of Queen Lillie Bell Lewis “96 years of age”. Queen Lillie Bell Lewis long time resident of the Historical Central District of Seattle WA passed peacefully surrounded by her family whom she loved very much. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021. Evergreen Washelli...
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Robert H. Nelson JR

ROBERT H. NELSON JR was born May 12, 1955 to the union of Robert H. Nelson Sr and Addie Taylor- Nelson of Seattle Washington. His parents, sister Jean Snipes,& Brother Brian Zaets preceded him in death. Robert was an entrepreneur & owned many businesses including a jazz club, where he...
Greenville, MSthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Mr. Beverly J. Richardson

Mr. Beverly Joe Richardson was born to the parentage of Melvin S. Richardson and JoEthel Strawther Richardson on September 24, 1941 in Greenville, Mississippi. Beverly later moved to Seattle in 1962 and continued working in his area of emphasis, Carpentry. In 1966, Beverly met and married Carrie Lee Pearson and in 1968, Beverly and Carrie joined Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He was ordained as a Deacon and then as an Elder. God answered Beverly’s prayers and blessed him abundantly. God showered him with laughter, love, light, and promise. His dreams were realized, and he was embraced by the Lord Almighty Monday, July 26, 2021.
Vancouver, WAthereflector.com

In loving memory of Betty Louise Ward: Dec. 7, 1934-Dec. 13, 2020

A celebration of life for Betty Louise Ward will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Fisher Basin Community Park Picnic Shelter, Vancouver, Wash. Family and friends are invited to gather together to share memories of a wonderful woman who is greatly missed. Attendees are encouraged to wear Louise’s favorite color blue in her honor.
RelationshipsAshe County's Newspaper

John Corbett and Bo Derek are married

John Corbett and Bo Derek secretly got married last year. The 60-year-old actor confirmed the couple - who have been together since 2002 - decided to tie the knot over the festive season and though their friends and family were aware, they have never revealed the news publicly until now.
Clark County, NVTMZ.com

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Divorced on the Down-Low in 2020

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is a single man -- something we're assuming very few people besides Rick and his now ex-wife know about, because they pulled off a totally hush-hush divorce. According to the newly discovered legal docs we obtained, Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
kbbi.org

'Loved and Lost Memorial Bench' construction on schedule

The creators of the Loved and Lost Memorial Bench gave a live, virtual tour of the project on Thursday, which is still in progress at the studio of Homer artist Brad Hughes. The bench will remember those who’ve been lost to abduction or murder. It was conceived by Sara Berg in the wake of the disappearance of her daughter, Anesha “Duffy” Murnane almost two years ago.
Capitolthefactsnewspaper.com

Celebration of life MarQuies Demone Patterson

Our loyal beloved son, brother, father, and friend; MarQuies, was murdered during Capitol Hill Biden Presidential Festival on November 08, 2020. MarQuies loved his two children, family, and friends most of all, he loved life. Friends and acquaintances of our son, here is your invite please “RSVP” MarQuies’s Mother, Que Vasser-Patterson at 253-341-8385. Thank you keep MarQuies’s Family in your prayers.
Vancouver, WAthefactsnewspaper.com

Celebrating the life of Benjamin Jones

Benjamin Jones was born on December 7, 1944 in Vancouver, WA Benjamin was the proud father of 1 son Ron Jones. The Grandfather of two grandchildren DJavon Jones and Kiavany Jones. And the loving great-grandfather of Alyna Gene Jones. Benjamin loved his family and was the proud oldest brother of 14. Benjamin Jones was an amazing man with a love for education and family accomplishments. His infectious bright smile and spirit of inspiration and love will be missed by all who encountered him. Celebration of life and Repass services to be held on August 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Holgate Church of Christ 2600 S Holgate St Seattle, WA 98144.

Comments / 0

Community Policy