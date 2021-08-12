In Loving Memory of Dante L. King
Dante Lee King was born June 16, 1999 his Father Dante Lee King SR and his mother Milakah Washington. He proceeds in death his father Dante King SR. and his brother Taivonne Dafilthiest King He leaves behind to mourn his mother Milakah Washington his brother Daizhantae King his grandfathers Freddie Washington, Larry King and Mike Reese he also leaves behind to mourn his grandmother’s Yvonne Washington, Cheryl Staley and Rachel Washington and a host of aunts godsons uncles cousins and friends. Tay was the sweetest person you would ever meet with a smile that will light up the room. Tay will truly be missed.www.thefactsnewspaper.com
