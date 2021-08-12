In loving Memory of Queen Lillie Bell Lewis

James Thomas "Tom" Croley was born the youngest of three kids to Harold and Nell Croley. Growing up, Tom excelled in science and playing chess. He loved getting into mischief with his friends and spent his teenage years freediving and spearfishing with his best friend Ed Debee. Tom accepted Jesus as his savior as a teenager and spent much of his life ministering to others. Tom graduated from Florida Bible College in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in biblical education and a bachelor’s degree in theology. He went on to be a pastor and mentor to many. With his 12-string guitar in hand, he ran Christian youth camps and youth groups and served as an Awana Ministries kids club leader for 33 years.