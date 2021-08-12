Cancel
In loving Memory of Queen Lillie Bell Lewis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn loving Memory of Queen Lillie Bell Lewis “96 years of age”. Queen Lillie Bell Lewis long time resident of the Historical Central District of Seattle WA passed peacefully surrounded by her family whom she loved very much. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021. Evergreen Washelli...

Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Angela McNeair

Angela was born to Rose and Michael Mcneair February 9, 1963 famously known as SISTA ANGELA . Angela was full of LIFE and LOVE . Angela was a very giving person who loved everyone. Anyone who ever knew Peachy Adored her she touched so many peoples lives and there children’s lives as to how giving she was , Angela will be greatly missed . Her funny spirit and humor will live with us all forever .
Battle Ground, WA

In loving memory of Tom Croley

James Thomas "Tom" Croley was born the youngest of three kids to Harold and Nell Croley. Growing up, Tom excelled in science and playing chess. He loved getting into mischief with his friends and spent his teenage years freediving and spearfishing with his best friend Ed Debee. Tom accepted Jesus as his savior as a teenager and spent much of his life ministering to others. Tom graduated from Florida Bible College in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in biblical education and a bachelor’s degree in theology. He went on to be a pastor and mentor to many. With his 12-string guitar in hand, he ran Christian youth camps and youth groups and served as an Awana Ministries kids club leader for 33 years.
thefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Charles Sharper

For the friends of Charles Sharper, a memorial service will take place on 08/14/2021 at the Son Shine Inn, 1808 18th Ave, Seattle. WA 98122, at 10.00AM. Those not able to attend may tune in by way of the ZOOM. The address, ID, and password. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86785259272?pwd=bTNMVVVPd2gxaEdWdms4TTlpSC9lQT09. Meeting ID: 867 8525...
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Brend Gayle Berry

On Tuesday 7-6-21. Brenda Gayle Berry, loving Seattle homegrown daughter of Ivan (Isaac) and Donnie (Liz) Berry passed on this day. Getting a Master’s degree and working on her PHD,. Brenda helped promote and support many members inside the family and some outside the family too. All the good deeds...
Tacoma, WA

In Loving Memory of Loris Ketter: 1931-2021

Born Feb. 2, 1931, in Kingsville, Missouri, Loris J. Ketter was the fourth of eight children of Jesse H. and Anna (Swank) Browning. Loris was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Janice, Theora, Etna and brother Jesse. Her oldest son, Dean, passed one week after Loris. She is survived by Dean’s wife Dorothy; sons David (Linda), Philip (Kathy), Alan, Randy (Jan) and their families.
Woodland, WA

In loving memory of Jim Johnson

Jim Johnson’s celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. The service will be located at The Promise Church, 101 Hillshire Drive in Woodland, Wash., 98674. The original service was postponed last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Dante L. King

Dante Lee King was born June 16, 1999 his Father Dante Lee King SR and his mother Milakah Washington. He proceeds in death his father Dante King SR. and his brother Taivonne Dafilthiest King He leaves behind to mourn his mother Milakah Washington his brother Daizhantae King his grandfathers Freddie Washington, Larry King and Mike Reese he also leaves behind to mourn his grandmother’s Yvonne Washington, Cheryl Staley and Rachel Washington and a host of aunts godsons uncles cousins and friends. Tay was the sweetest person you would ever meet with a smile that will light up the room. Tay will truly be missed.
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Van Mcdaniel: 1928-2021

A celebration of life will be held for Van McDaniel now that we can gather with loved ones. Van was born Dec. 23, 1928, and left his earthly home on Feb 17, 2021. Please join us for an afternoon of sharing memories, stories, and photos in Van’s honor at the Rocky Top Arena on Aug. 29 from 1-4 p.m.
Lewis County, WA

In Loving Memory of Sherry Travers: 1946-2021

On July 27, 2021, we said goodbye to our mother, grandmother, wife and friend Sherry Lyne (Moultrie) Travers. Sherry passed peacefully with her children by her side. Marvin and Clara Moultrie, along with their daughter Karen, welcomed their second daughter into the world on June 24, 1946. Sherry was born in Ogden, Utah, but the family moved to Washington shortly thereafter. Then her little brother Marvin Leon Moultrie Jr. was born. She resided in Washington for the majority of her life.
Congress & Courts

A Father’s Love JFK Memorial

This piece was done by artist Chris Kroll in 2007. It is a John F. Kennedy Memorial and homage to fatherhood and includes a bronze statue depicting John F. Kennedy Jr. saluting his father’s casket in 1963, and a base relief of President Kennedy. The statue recognizes Senator Kennedy’s announcement of his intention to run in the WV primary on February 4, 1960, in Star City, WV.
Tacoma, WA

In Loving Memory of Jimmy Lee Ervin

The Legendary Jimmy Lee Ervin first opened his eyes July 10th, 1949 and passed away July 30,th 2021 at the age of 72 in Tacoma Washington. Jimmy will be greatly missed and loved by many family-members, friends, players, and coaches. Viewing 12pm-4pm Sunday August 8th at Scott Funeral Home. His home going service in on Monday 1pm August 9th, 2021, at 4818 Portland Ave E. Tacoma Washington 98404. Coach Ervin is known for his legendary coaching throughout the last 40 years. Come out and celebrate the home going service.
Animals

In Loving Memory Of Cool Whip

Heaven gained another horse angel this past week in Herber City, Utah. Professional Barrel Racer, Jessie Telford, lost her cool whip of a horse. Famous Cool Whip qualified her for her first Wrangler NFR in 2018. Since then, this ten year-old sorrel gelding had been a thrill to watch. He was famous for his long stride that glided him and Telford through every run, making it look effortless. I mean, his fame is even in his name, “Famous Cool Whip.” Pretty fitting right? With Telford in our thoughts and prayers, Cool Whip deserves some great recognition.
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of Robert H. Nelson JR

ROBERT H. NELSON JR was born May 12, 1955 to the union of Robert H. Nelson Sr and Addie Taylor- Nelson of Seattle Washington. His parents, sister Jean Snipes,& Brother Brian Zaets preceded him in death. Robert was an entrepreneur & owned many businesses including a jazz club, where he...
Religion

Our Father is amazing: Walk in grace at His pace

”For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God, not by works, so that no one can boast.” (Ephesians 2:8-9) How often I have prayed and asked for my prayers to be answered so very quickly. I feel rather ashamed of myself that I am so demanding of my Father. He certainly has been very patient with me over my many years.
Celebrities

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
Books & Literature

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Ponca City, OK

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.

