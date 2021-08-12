Monetizing Digital Intent
Intuit On The Two-Pronged Advantages Of Deploying Behavioral Analytics. Biometrics can bog customers down by requiring extra input, but behavioral analytics can offer a secure, yet zero-friction experience. In this month’s Monetizing Digital Intent Tracker, a PYMNTS and Neuro-ID collaboration, Matthew Allan, chief risk officer at financial software giant Intuit, discusses how the company taps behavioral analytics to both streamline customers’ experiences and avoid lumping them in with fraudsters.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0