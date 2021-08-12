Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Monetizing Digital Intent

By Opinion
pymnts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntuit On The Two-Pronged Advantages Of Deploying Behavioral Analytics. Biometrics can bog customers down by requiring extra input, but behavioral analytics can offer a secure, yet zero-friction experience. In this month’s Monetizing Digital Intent Tracker, a PYMNTS and Neuro-ID collaboration, Matthew Allan, chief risk officer at financial software giant Intuit, discusses how the company taps behavioral analytics to both streamline customers’ experiences and avoid lumping them in with fraudsters.

www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Allan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuit#Financial Software#Biometrics#Neuro#Pymnts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
SoftwareL.A. Weekly

How BikData’s Blockchain Storage Solutions Helps Businesses Monetize Their Data

These days, a colossal number of businesses throughout the globe are sitting on a massive goldmine they have absolutely no idea about: their own data. The mass migration of businesses’ enterprise resource planning systems online has now presented the unprecedented opportunity for them to monetize this digital information all thanks to BikDataTM, an emerging fintech company disrupting the workplace for good.
Economygoodmenproject.com

How To Develop Brand Intellectual Property and Monetize It

For over 2 years, BW Missions has worked with Rich Keller to build the branding arm of our business. Rich has more than 25 years of experience in corporate branding and marketing at companies like Nabisco, Kraft Foods, Cadbury, and Godiva. The more I work with authors, business leaders, and...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Futuri Launches AdMatic™ to Organize and Monetize the World’s Podcasts

Futuri, the company behind podcasting solutions relied on by several of the world’s top audio brands, brings its innovative AI-based solutions to a broader market. Futuri, the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence solutions for broadcasters, announced the launch of AdMatic™, a revolutionary system that helps podcast platforms and creators make their content more discoverable and monetizable using advanced metadata sorting and deployment.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Xandr Launches Audience-Based Linear TV Selling Platform, Monetize TV

AT&T’s data-enabled advertising platform Xandr is launching Monetize TV, a self-serve audience-based selling platform. Through direct integration with Xandr’s advanced buying platform, Invest TV, Monetize TV allows buyers to execute audience-based, cross-seller buys in data-driven linear (DDL) TV with some of the largest premium networks, to more easily reach target audiences at scale, according to Xandr.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Creators can now monetize their expertise on Quora

Quora says it’s “on track to be cash flow positive from ads alone,” implying that the platform isn’t currently in the black. But Quora sees tapping into the creator economy and subscriptions as a way to turn a profit. “We want to make sharing knowledge more financially sustainable for creators,”...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

CBDCs: China Seems Intent on Creating Digital Yuan for Local Use, and Potential Global Transactions, Report Reveals

In April of last year, China had started testing out the the virtual yuan, becoming one of the first world governments to issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). CBDCs like the virtual renminbi are government-issued, blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT)-enabled versions of a country’s national currency. Like most cryptos, CBDCs could offer “greater transparency” into how individuals spend in the aggregate, “as the currency’s blockchain would act as a permanent, immutable ledger of all transactions,” the team at blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis writes in a blog post.
Softwarereadwrite.com

Monetize Your Start-Up With Machine Learning

I’m going to let you in a little-known secret. If you want to grow or monetize your start-up, look at the companies that leverage a gaming mindset. The next Uber or Snapchat might look like a game studio, employing the best user acquisition, retention, and revenue strategies learned from the gaming industry. The broader game industry has become more prominent than the movie and music industries combined. The world’s 2.7 billion gamers will spend $159.3 Billion on games in 2020; the market will surpass $200 Billion by 2023.
Retailpymnts.com

Seizing The Digital-First Retail Renaissance

The Digital Tools Key To Helping Salons Grow Loyalty, Cut Payment Inconvenience. One thing today’s consumers aren’t looking to cut when they head into beauty and hair salons is digital convenience. In the new Seizing The Digital-First Retail Renaissance Report, a PYMNTS and American Express collaboration, salon-owner Janet St. Paul explains how integrating digital appointments and contactless payments is helping to keep consumers coming back.
Marketspymnts.com

Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Global Business

New Report: 58 Percent Of Multinational Firms Are Using Cryptocurrency. In spite of their price volatility and regulatory uncertainty, new PYMNTS research shows that 58 percent of multinational firms are already using at least one form of cryptocurrency — especially when moving funds across borders. The new Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Global Business survey, a PYMNTS and Circle collaboration, polls 500 executives looks at the potential and the pitfalls facing crypto as it moves into the financial mainstream.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Monetizing Your Own Data With Bitcoin

Payments on the internet have always been a weakness. A Frankenstein mashup of surveillance, credit card payments and walled-garden ecosystems has emerged as the main avenues for the internet and internet companies to monetize. Freemium and ad-driven models became the way that users were monetized by these companies, but if you get something for free, you are the product and in 2021, this is turning into a problem. Stephan Dodge and Ian Major, the cofounders of BYOD, think Bitcoin can fix this.
Public Safetypymnts.com

AML/KYC Tracker

Crypto Exchanges Turn To Sanction Screening, Transaction Monitoring To Root Out Cybercrime. Cyptocurrency exchanges are checking customers at the virtual door to stop fraud and money laundering, but they also need strategies to handle fraudsters who launch schemes after onboarding. In the AML/KYC Tracker, a PYMNTS and Trulioo collaboration, Jay Hao, CEO of crypto exchange OKEx, explains why platforms must closely watch sanctions lists and monitor transactions to nip criminal activity in the bud.
Economypymnts.com

Buy Now, Pay Later

Sports nutrition is a big business, with consumers spending $14 billion on protein shakes and other supplements in 2020 to chase a healthy but pricey habit. In the Buy Now, Pay Later Tracker, a PYMNTS and Afterpay collaboration, Stephen Zieminski, founder of wellness brand Naked Nutrition, discusses how new installment payments are helping improve access and boost conversion rates.
MarketsNEWSBTC

How NFTs Can Help Influencers Monetize Their Content

Traditionally, most people define NFTs as digital art, but there are many more potential applications. Let us take a look into what’s coming up next. Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) derive their name from one of the properties that can make up a crypto asset. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or ERC-20 tokens are fungible, which means that all units in the supply are interchangeable with one another and retain their value if they are divided. In essence, when you hold 1 ETH in your wallet, you generally do not care which one out of the over 117 million ETH currently in existence it is.
Technologypymnts.com

Open Banking: The User's Guide For PSPs

New Research Shows Instant Authentication Key To Open Banking Success. The risks of cyber security attacks are well known, but the dangers PSPs face from sluggish transaction processing pose a different — if not greater — threat by way of the irreparable damage they can do to good clients. In Open Banking: The User’s Guide For PSPs, a PYMNTS and TrueLayer collaboration, PYMNTS explores how new APIs are keeping things secure and seamless for payments services providers.
Personal Financepymnts.com

Corserv, Boost Payment Solutions Join Forces To Expand Commercial Card Use

Payment services company Corserv has collaborated with Boost Payment Solutions to broaden the use of commercial card offerings for financial institutions, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 10) announcement. A provider of credit cards, purchasing cards and digital cards primarily for banks and financial institutions, Corserv delivers bank-branded payment services to...
Technologytvtechnology.com

Transmit Introduces New Approach for Monetizing Live OTT Streams

Fully automated platform for monetizing live OTT sports and entertainment increases inventory and revenue by delivering in-stream video advertising via picture-in-picture format. NEW YORK—In a development that could improve the monetization of live streaming content, the streaming ad platform Transmit has launched new tech capabilities that allow it to programmatically...
EconomyThrive Global

From Scarcity To Intentional Self-Investments

When I was 16 I opened a Roth IRA, funded with leftovers from my $6/hour job at Dairy Queen. I spent most of that summer handing out soft serve and eating my “mistakes.” I was awestruck by the possibilities of compounding interest. Most of my early adulthood decisions — college,...
Cell Phonespymnts.com

Car IQ Partners With BlackBerry On Autonomous Connected Car Payments

Drivers will soon be able to leave their wallets in the back seat, as Car IQ is hatching a plan with BlackBerry to create an autonomous and highly secure payment system for connected cars. The system will connect BlackBerry’s intelligent vehicle platform IVY with Car IQ’s artificial intelligence-based authentication technology...

Comments / 0

Community Policy