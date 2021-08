The President of the Richard Wagner Association International, Rainer Fineske said he does not expect the festival to be sold out again until the 2023-24 season. Fineske said that due to the Coronavirus, the number of visitors to the prestigious festival will be affected. He added, “We have to think positively. After the festival had to be canceled due to the pandemic last year, it is currently taking place again with a reduced number of visitors.”