Bloomberg’s chief analyst on ETFs Eric Balchunas reckons he has most likely figured out who the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto was in real life. Balchunas has taken to Twitter to announce, that based on all the data he has studied about Satoshi, the legendary creator of Bitcoin was computer programmer Hal Finney, who is known as one of the earliest Bitcoin supporters who helped to improve the BTC network, corresponded with Nakamoto by email and conducted the first Bitcoin transaction with him in 2009.