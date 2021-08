Florida is tackling the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic as cases skyrocket among children throughout the state, specifically teens who are not vacccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that Florida Department of Health reported 32 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per day and between July 23 and 29. There were also 10,785 new COVID-19 infections among children under age 12 in the same time frame — an average of 1,540 new cases per day, the Tampa Bay Times reports.