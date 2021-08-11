Cancel
Flashback: August 12th In Beatles History

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday, August 12th, marks the anniversary of several landmark events in Beatles history. . . 55 YEARS AGO TODAY – ON AUGUST 12th, 1966: It was 55 years ago tonight that the Beatles opened the first show of their final U.S. tour at the Chicago Amphitheatre. The group, who had previously performed dates in Germany, Japan and the Philippines, began the U.S. tour amid controversy. John Lennon was forced to apologize the day before (August 11th) for statements he had made earlier in the year about the state of Christianity. The quote, “The Beatles are more popular than Jesus,” was taken out of context and published in a teen magazine called Datebook, which lead to numerous “Beatle boycotts” and bonfires of the group's albums throughout many southern states.

