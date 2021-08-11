Billy Idol Signs With Dark Horse, Announces New EP, Drops First Single
Billy Idol will release a new EP titled,The Roadside, on September 17th — and has already dropped the first single “Bitter Taste” via George Harrison's resurrected Dark Horse Records imprint now headed up by George's son, Dhani Harrison. The Roadside was produced by Butch Walker — best known for his work with Green Day and Weezer — with the album featuring Idol’s longtime lead guitarist and co-writer Steve Stevens.www.1029thebuzz.com
