Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Death toll from floods in northern Turkey reaches 38

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QxMVf_0bQQ4KdJ00

The death toll from floods and mudslides in northern Turkey rose to at least 38 on Friday, officials said, as emergency crews searched collapsed buildings, swamped homes, and submerged basements for more victims and survivors. An opposition politician said more than 300 people may be unaccounted for.

Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday caused the flooding that demolished homes and bridges and swept away cars. More than 1,700 people were evacuated across the region, some lifted from rooftops by helicopters, and many were being temporarily housed in student dormitories.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter late Friday that 32 people died in Kastamonu and six in Sinop.

In Kastamonu, a stream burst its banks and inundated the town of Bozkurt. Raging floodwaters demolished one waterfront building and severely damaged two neighboring buildings. A number of bodies washed up on the Black Sea shore, Halk TV reported, airing footage of people carrying a body bag on a beach in an unidentified province.

The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forest lands in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya that are popular with tourists. At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee.

Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms. Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently as the planet warms.

Hasan Baltaci, an opposition party lawmaker who represents Kastamonu, told Halk TV television that residents had contacted Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, seeking information about 329 people feared missing. He cautioned that some of the names could be duplicates and that others could be of people who were unable to contact loved ones.

The missing include 12-year-old twin sisters and their grandparents who were trapped inside the eight-story building that collapsed in the town of Bozkurt. Emergency crews were seen sifting through the rubble searching for survivors.

The girls' mother, Arzu Yucel, told the DHA news agency that she had left the apartment building after authorities advised residents to move their vehicles to higher ground. When she returned, water surrounded the building and prevented her from entering. From another building, she watched her daughters wave at her.

“We spoke by phone. They waved from the balcony. They said, ‘Don’t worry, mommy, we are fine,'” Yucel said. “They told us ‘Move your cars higher.’ They didn't say ‘Save your lives, save your children.' I could have gotten them out of there."

Speaking in Bozkurt late Thursday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu described the scenes as “the most severe flood disaster I have seen.” On Wednesday, he said, flood waters reached three or four meters (10-13 feet) high in some areas.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who canceled celebrations marking his ruling party’s 20th anniversary, visited the area on Friday and promised to reconstruct demolished homes, roads and bridges.

“With God's permission, we will overcome this disaster as well. We will do whatever it takes as a state...and hopefully, we will rise from our ashes,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader referred to the recent wildfires and floods that happened elsewhere.

"Like many parts of the world, our country has been struggling with natural disasters for a while. It’s the same in America, Canada, Germany and other parts of Europe," Erdogan said. “Our hope is to escape these disasters with the least damage possible.”

Bozkurt resident Yilmaz Ersevenli told NTV that he left his house to move his car to a safe area as the floodwaters began to rise but soon got swept away. He said he managed to save himself by holding on to a tree that had also washed away.

“I nearly lost my life trying to save my car,” he said.

In Bartin province, at least 13 people were injured when a section of a bridge caved in. AFAD said 10 people are currently hospitalized.

In total, five bridges collapsed in the floods while two others were damaged, AFAD said. Dozens of villages are still without power and several roads remain blocked. Helicopters were still evacuating villagers Friday from areas where there was no access by road.

Erdogan said Thursday that at least 4,500 personnel, 19 helicopters and 24 boats were involved in the search and rescue operation.

Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by severe rains and flash flooding. At least six people were killed in floods that hit the eastern Black Sea coastal province of Rize last month.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

371K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Black Sea Region#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Twitter#Halk Tv#Afad#Save#Interior#Turkish#Ntv#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Related
EnvironmentVoice of America

Death Toll in Turkey Floods Hits 77

Officials in Turkey said Monday the death toll from flooding in the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces rose to 77 as rescue crews continued to search for dozens of people still reported missing. The flooding began last week after torrential rains, demolishing buildings and bridges and damaging roads and electricity...
Environment939theeagle.com

Flooding death toll in Turkey climbs to 77; dozens missing

(AP) Rescuers have recovered more bodies from the sites of severe flooding that devastated parts of northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 77. Torrential rains battered the country’s northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said Monday that at least 62 people were killed in the province of Kastamonu, 14 died in Sinop and one died in Bartin. Dozens have been reported missing in Kastamonu and Sinop.
Environmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

ANKARA, Turkey — Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country’s Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains battered...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Rescue Crews in Turkey Search for 34 Still Missing in Floods

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains...
Voice of America

Tropical Depression Brings Heavy Rain to Haiti Days After Strong Earthquake 

Days after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, Tropical Depression Grace brought heavy rains and strong winds to the country. Forecasters said the storm could drop 12 to 25 centimeters of rain on southern Haiti through Tuesday, bringing the threat of flash floods and mudslides. It could also affect the search...
Environmentyourcentralvalley.com

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country’s Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains...
Environmenttheintelligencer.com

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains...
EnvironmentSeattle Times

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country’s Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential rains battered Turkey's northwestern Black...
MilitaryABC News

China's military conducts assault drills in seas near Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Chinese fighter jets, anti-submarine aircraft and combat ships conducted assault drills near Taiwan on Tuesday with the People’s Liberation Army saying the exercise was necessary to safeguard China's sovereignty. China has stepped up military exercises around self-ruled Taiwan, which it considers its own territory. Recent U.S.-Taiwan provocations...
BusinessABC News

Discovery obtains Dutch license for Polish news station

WARSAW, Poland -- U.S. company Discovery Inc. has been granted a Dutch license that would allow it to keep broadcasting its independent news channel TVN24 into Poland. The announcement Monday comes as Poland's state broadcasting authority has for a year and a half refused to renew TVN24's license, which expires Sept. 26. The independent television channel is watched by millions of people daily in Poland and has published reports that criticize the country's right-wing nationalist government.
WorldABC News

Israeli firefighters say blaze near Jerusalem under control

JERUSALEM -- Israel's national fire chief on Tuesday said a massive wildfire that has consumed a large swath of forest west of Jerusalem has been brought under control. Dedi Simchi made the announcement after a three-day battle that required over 100 firefighting teams from across the country, over a dozen firefighting planes and even enlisted a small group of Palestinian firefighters in a rare instance of cooperation.
Middle EastABC News

Syrian state TV: Israel fires missiles in southern Syria

BEIRUT -- Syrian state media reported that Israel carried out a missile attack on southern Syria late on Tuesday, targeting an unspecified military position. There was no immediate comment from Israel. The state TV report did not specify if there were any casualties. It said two missiles were fired toward...

Comments / 0

Community Policy